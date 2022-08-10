Grave Concerns Association fundraises at Steilacoom City Wide Yard Sale – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Laurel Lemke, Grave Concerns Association Chair.

The Grave Concerns Association will participate in the Steilacoom City Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1211 Starling Street. Stop by for a complementary water and check out the offerings including handmade jewelry, fairy gardens, plarn bags, collectibles, and repurposed treasures. All proceeds go toward the mission of the all volunteer group to purchase markers for the historic patient cemetery in Fort Steilacoom Park.

For more information, contact us at graveconcernsassociation@gmail.com and for ongoing information check out the Grave Concerns Association Facebook page. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome.