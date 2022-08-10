 Community Expectations Survey – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Community Expectations Survey

· ·

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is conducting a survey to assist us in meeting the expectations of our customers in regards to emergency response and other community services. If you live or work in Lakewood, University Place or Steilacoom and would like to participate in the Community Expectations survey, please click here to give us your thoughts.

Community input is essential in building the future of YOUR fire department. Thank you in advance for your participation.

The post Community Expectations Survey appeared first on West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.