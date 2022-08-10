Community Expectations Survey – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is conducting a survey to assist us in meeting the expectations of our customers in regards to emergency response and other community services. If you live or work in Lakewood, University Place or Steilacoom and would like to participate in the Community Expectations survey, please click here to give us your thoughts.

Community input is essential in building the future of YOUR fire department. Thank you in advance for your participation.

