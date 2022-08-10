City Manager Scott Pingel resigns to take position in Newcastle – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

Fircrest City Manager Scott Pingel has notified the City Council that he is resigning at the end of August to take the City Manager position in Newcastle, WA.

Mr. Pingel has been the Fircrest City Manager for nearly 5 years.

“We knew when we hired Scott in 2017 that his career was on the rise, and his tenure in Fircrest has been highly successful for the City as an organization, for its residents, and for Scott personally and professionally,” said Mayor Brett L. Wittner. “In 2018, the City Council set a long list of goals, led by the design and development of the new pool and community center, and Scott helped us achieve them all. He also made numerous improvements to systems and staffing models to improve efficiency and effectiveness. We are grateful for his service and professionalism and wish him all the best as his career progresses.”

Prior to coming to Fircrest, Mr. Pingel served as City Manager in Dayton, Oregon (population 2,600), and Stanfield, Oregon (population 2,000).

Newcastle, a city of 13,000 residents located in southeast King County, is a larger city that offers new opportunities for Mr. Pingel’s professional growth. Here is a link to the Newcastle announcement of his hiring.

Stay tuned for more information as the Fircrest City Council develops plans to appoint an interim City Manager while recruiting its next leader.