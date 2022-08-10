 Area Student Graduates From St. Olaf College – The Suburban Times

Area Student Graduates From St. Olaf College

The following local student graduated with the St. Olaf College Class of 2022.

Tacoma’s Zoe Q. Garrett, Bachelor of Arts, Parents James and Amanda Garrett

One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by tradition.

St. Olaf’s beautiful 300-acre campus is located in Northfield, Minnesota, approximately 40 miles south of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. 

