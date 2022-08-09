Music on the Square, Aug. 10 – The Suburban Times

Music on the Square, Aug. 10 August 9, 2022 · Leave a Comment · City of University Place social media post. Music on the Square continues this week on Wednesday, Aug. 10 with a free jazz performance from Jacqueline Tabor from 6-8 p.m. in Market Square! Here’s a sneak peek of what you can look forward to! Music on the Square continues this week on Wednesday, Aug. 10 with a free jazz performance from Jacqueline Tabor from 6-8 p.m. in Market Square! Here’s a sneak peek of what you can look forward to! t.co/fGM2qTaaIJ— University Place, WA (@CityofUPWA) August 8, 2022
