Virtual Workshop on How to Do Business With the City of Tacoma on August 17 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the Community and Economic Development Department’s Equity in Contracting team is hosting a virtual workshop and Q&A session on August 17, 2022 from 11 AM – 12:30 PM. This event is free and open to all.

At this event, vendors and contractors interested in providing supplies, services and public works support to the City of Tacoma will learn more about the City’s efforts to achieve equity in contracting, its current needs, and its purchasing and contracting processes.

Also to be covered at this event are the City of Tacoma’s requirements relating to insurance and bonding, taxes and business licenses. Additionally, help with the application process will be available for those seeking certification with the Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

This comprehensive hour-long event will wrap up with an optional 30-minute Q&A period for workshop participants with staff from City of Tacoma departments.

Questions about this event, or requests to receive information in an alternate format, may be directed to Gary Lizama at glizama@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5826.

Virtual workshop access details are available on makeittacoma.com.