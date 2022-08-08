 Save the date: Aug. 13 Saturday Street Festival – The Suburban Times

Save the date: Aug. 13 Saturday Street Festival

City of Lakewood announcement.

Join us as we continue our summer celebrations for our next Saturday Street Festival on Motor Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

The theme of the evening is Jazz Night & Car Show. We’ll have three live performances from the Indigo Jazz band (4-5:30 p.m.), Obe Quarless Steel Plan Music (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and Michael Powers (6:30-8:30 p.m.). Join us for family fun activities, stroll the car show, grab a bite from the food trucks or listen to the music from the beer garden.

Colonial Plaza is located at 6100 Motor Avenue SW in Lakewood. We hope to see you there!

