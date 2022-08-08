Near the finish line: Crews set for final paving and striping on I-5 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Nighttime drivers who use Interstate 5 in Tacoma and Fife will want to plan for extra travel time and pay attention to work zones.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 11, Guy F. Atkinson Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes at night on both northbound and southbound I-5. The work zone is between Port of Tacoma Road and East McKinley Way. The work includes a series of night triple lane closures.

Night I-5 lane closures

Lane closures on northbound I-5 near East McKinley Way begin each night at 7:30 p.m. with all lanes reopened Monday through Thursday by 4:30 a.m. the following day. Friday and Saturday nights the lanes close at 10 p.m. with lanes reopening by 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. respectively.

Lane closures on southbound I-5 near Port of Tacoma Road begin each night at 9 p.m. with all lanes reopened Monday through Thursday by 6a.m. the following day. Friday and Saturday nights the lanes will close at 11 p.m. with lanes reopening by 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. respectively.

Up to three lanes will close during early morning hours. Drivers will want to prepare for minor backups.

What is happening

Crews will install final paving and striping throughout the four-mile work zone, from Fife to Tacoma. During the day, travelers will temporarily drive on sections of uneven road surface.

Some intermittent nighttime ramp closures will take place, depending on where the work is located. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

This work in preparation for opening new HOV lanes on I-5. Depending on the weather, the new lanes will open no later than Aug. 31, 2022. This is the final project in the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV Program that connects HOV lanes on I-5 from King County to State Route 16 in Tacoma.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.