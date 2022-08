Tacoma Fire social media post.

Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of S. 84th and S. Hosmer Street (adjacent to NB 1-5). Please avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

As of 2:57 pm, “Crews have the fire contained and are working the hotspots. One person was evaluated for injury from this incident, but not transported. The cause is under investigation.”