Window Fall Prevention – The Suburban Times

Window falls account for serious injuries among children, especially under the age of seven. According to Seattle Children’s Hospital, most children who fall through windows fall through a screen that was properly installed.

Please remember these safety tips to keep kids safe.

Screens do not offer protection from falling. They are meant to keep bugs out, not children in.

Keep furniture and things kids can climb on away from the window.

Always supervise children, especially around open windows. If at all possible, keep them closed and locked.

Do not install permanent window locks that cannot be opened, as it impedes on your access to an escape route during an emergency.

