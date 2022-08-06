Paving on SR 7 wraps up in Tacoma and Spanaway – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Travelers who use State Route 7 in Spanaway and Tacoma are now enjoying a smoother ride.

This week, contractor Tucci and Son’s working for the Washington State Department of Transportation completed paving and striping on two large sections of the highway.

In June, crews began repairing, removing, and replacing sections of worn asphalt on both directions of the highway. This work helps preserves the existing highway for years to come.

WSDOT would like to thank residents, businesses, and travelers for their patience during construction.

