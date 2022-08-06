Hot August Nights. Checking Out Honors, Awards, and Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

What is The Funding College Project – We work with participants from Preschool age and to Adulthood, our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience and offer a look ahead for some and a reminder to others. We start where you want and test a number of techniques and strategies to assure success for those actively engaged in finding resources for in school and after school expenses.

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities and have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice. You’ll find us at: www.educatingouryouth.org

The Congressional App Challenge is the most prestigious prize in student computer science. Participation in the challenge has grown exponentially and has reached underserved, diverse, and rural student populations. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives hosting district-wide Congressional App Challenges for middle school and high school students, encouraging them to learn to code and inspiring them to pursue careers in computer science. Deadline: The 2022 Congressional App Challenge launched on June 15th, 2022. Students can enter their apps through November 1st, 2022. Link: www.congressionalappchallenge.us/

The Ultimate Guide to STEM Competitions & Events for 2022 – The heat of competition is a funny thing. It brings out sides of our personalities we never knew we had lurking. And frankly, it’s invigorating right? Personally, I love it. (My family on game night, not so much.) More than that, competition just has a way of making us better. And no matter your interest or hobby, there are usually a number of ways to compete. STEM is no different, offering local, statewide, and even national events for beginner to advanced students across a number of related disciplines. 2022 Update: This list includes some events in 2023 and others who have yet to announce their 2022 plans. We recommend bookmarking competitions that look like a good fit and signing up for updates directly from the competition websites. We also set aside a separate online math competitions post and hope to cover additional subjects soon! Link: www.idtech.com/blog/ultimate-guide-to-stem-competitions-events

Get in the Arena – Academic competitions are a critical part of enhancing your college and career opportunities. Join our global network of academic champions to increase your success in hundreds of exciting programs.

The Institute of Competition Sciences (ICS) was founded in 2012 to help transform learning into an exciting challenge for all students. We exist to support students in realizing the full potential of their future.

Offering opportunities for Elementary, Middle School, High School, Undergraduate Students.

Link: www.competitionsciences.org/

Seed Internships invests in the vibrant future of the Puget Sound by identifying exceptional college students and recent grads from underrepresented backgrounds, and matching them with top, local employers. Seed’s 10-week, paid summer internship is paired with a robust curriculum of professional development – the program provides a tailored path to professional success for homegrown talent and builds a sustainable pipeline of talent for companies seeking to build more inclusive, diverse workplaces. Link: www.seedinternships.org/

Washington State – What is Unclaimed Property (UCP)? Unclaimed property is money or intangible property owed to an individual or business. Property is considered unclaimed after it has been held for a period of time with no owner contact. It is then turned over to the state of Washington to safeguard until it is returned to the owner. The Department of Revenue oversees unclaimed property for Washington and administers the unclaimed property program to seek the rightful owners. 1 in 2 residents may have Unclaimed Property. Link: dor.wa.gov/about/unclaimed-property-ucp

Gates Scholarship – Sponsor: The Gates Scholarship – Amount: Cost of attendance that is not already covered by other financial aid and the EFC – Closing Date: September 15, 2022 – Description: Scholarship is open to exceptional, Pell-eligible, minority, high school seniors who are student leaders. Ideal candidates will have an outstanding academic record in high school (top 10% of graduating class), demonstrated leadership ability, and exceptional personal success skills. Up to 300 Awards… Link: www.thegatesscholarship.org/scholarship

Questbridge Scholars – Sponsor: Questbridge – Amount: Full Tuition – Closing Date: September 27, 2022 – Description: Program is open to high school seniors who are U.S. citizens, permanent residents, or students, regardless of citizenship, currently attending high school in the United States. Applicant must have primarily A's in the most challenging courses available, be in the top 5-10% of their graduating class and have strong standardized test scores (if taken). Finalists typically come from households earning less than $65,000 annually for a family of four, and often less. The program is only open for students considering one or more of Questbridge's college partners (see website for details). Often finalists are first generation college students. Link: www.questbridge.org/

United States Senate Youth Program – The United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) is an intensive week-long educational experience and scholarship sponsored by the United States Senate for outstanding high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in public service. High school junior and seniors may qualify to apply through leadership positions they currently hold per the USSYP official criteria for the current 2022-2023 academic year. All student leadership positions are subject to the judgement and verification of the state selection administrators. Link: ussenateyouth.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/USSYP-2023-Brochure.pdf

WHEN YOU NEED TO FILE A COMPLAINT – There is some very exceptional activity coming from The Attorney General’s Office to protect your rights. We offer an informal complaint resolution service to Washington state residents, and to consumers with complaints about businesses located in Washington state. Through this process, we contact businesses to determine their response to consumer complaints. If a business refuses to respond or to make an adjustment, we cannot compel them to do so. We inform consumers of alternatives if our complaint resolution service is not successful.

The Attorney General’s Office is authorized to bring legal action only in the name of the State of Washington and is prohibited from serving as an attorney for individual consumers. We are further prohibited from giving advice, rendering opinions or interpretations, or conducting research on behalf of individuals or businesses.

Each month our office receives more than 2,000 emails asking for help or information. We have found that many of the constituent inquiries fall into the same categories. In some cases, these inquiries can more efficiently be handled by the agency that specializes in the area of the complaint. In order to help serve you in a more timely manner, we have provided answers to the most asked questions in each of these categories in Help by Topic. Link: www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint

SCHOLARSHIPS FOR HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES – Organizations grant HBCU scholarships based on factors such as financial need, academic achievement, community involvement, and major. Applicants often need to submit essays, transcripts, and/or recommendations. Do HBCUs give scholarships? Yes, many HBCUs offer institutional scholarships and grants, including need-based and

merit-based awards. Link: hbcuconnect.com/scholarships/

Scholarship America – Searching for Scholarships? We’re Your People – Connecting more students to more dollars than any other private scholarship provider. Our network stretches the country and the education landscape. We care about issues that matter for students. With your support, we can get more scholarships into more hands, and advocate for more students. Link: scholarshipamerica.org/students/browse-scholarships/

How the Common Data Set Can Help You Determine Your Admission Odds – Although you won’t find a crystal ball that can allow you to determine whether you will get into your top college choice, there is a little-known set of data that could possibly shed some light into how you may stack up in the admissions process: the Common Data Set. Each year, many colleges fill out a standardized questionnaire from the College Data Set Initiative, an effort aiming to help improve the quality of institutional data available.

Link: www.collegeconfidential.com/articles/how-common-data-set-can-help-admission/

WASHINGTON SCHOLARSHIPS – The beautiful state of Washington is the most populous state on the West Coast after California. It features as part of its natural landscape rainforests, mountain ranges, fjords and hot springs. Also, of course, there is Puget Sound, home to much industry and a favorite destination for tourists. The industry of Washington is made up of a number of key industries including computer software development, aircraft

manufacturing, biotechnology and lumber and wood production. In addition to its natural beauty, Washington is also home to nearly 90 colleges, universities and technical schools. Among these institutions are small liberal arts colleges. There are also larger research universities such as the University of Washington, Washington State University and Gonzaga University. A well-distributed network of community colleges are also available. Link: www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarship-directory/residence-state/washington

Woman of Wonder Scholarships – Sponsor: Woman of Wonder – Amount: Varies – Description: Scholarship is open to residents of Washington States who are admitted as a student to attend an accredited college or university and can demonstrate financial need. Preference is given to single moms, women raised by a single parent, and women on their own with no support. Link: www.womanofwonder.org/scholarships

Live Your Dream Awards – Soroptimist’s Live Your Dream Awards program is a unique education award for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. The Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

EVERY YEAR, SOROPTIMIST DISTRIBUTES MORE THAN $2.8 MILLION IN EDUCATION AWARDS TO ABOUT 1,700 WOMEN ALL OVER THE WORLD.

Over half of our Live Your Dream Awards recipients are survivors of domestic violence, trafficking or sexual assault. Nearly all of the women and families we serve have overcome enormous obstacles including poverty, teen pregnancy, and drug or alcohol addiction. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation. Link: www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/index.html

SCHOLARSHIPS FOR WOMEN – The economy gets tough on occasion. When it does, many adults choose to return to school alongside graduating high school seniors. Both types of students enter higher education for one purpose: to better their chances of getting a job that will help them through the hard times, or to get their dream job they have wanted to do for most of their lives. In some cases, they may not have had the

opportunity to do so, having instead taken time out to marry and raise a family or enter another type of occupation in order to make ends meet. The reasons for wanting to go to college are as numerous as the

people who make the choice to do so. A major part of those students are female. Women represent over half

the undergraduate class for Caucasians, and 62 percent of African American undergrads, but any ethnicity has the same slant between women and men. Some of these young ladies are fresh-faced eighteen-year-olds straight from high school with ambition to change the world, but others may have had to put their lives on hold in order to raise a child. Some women may be furthering their education at the graduate level too.

Because women are coming to college in such great numbers, the need to pay for that education becomes a requirement that can make or break the decision to stay. Link: www.scholarshipsforwomen.net/

The Biden administration announced the launch of the National Partnership for Student Success, a three-year, public-private partnership that will recruit and place 250,000 Americans in schools as tutors, mentors, service coordinators and success coaches for students in PreK through high school.

Link: www.partnershipstudentsuccess.org/

Meet the 2022 Dream Award Scholars – Twenty exceptional students have been selected from across the United States to receive Scholarship America’s 2022 Dream Award. The Dream Award is our flagship renewable scholarship program for students with financial need, who have overcome significant barriers to make it to college. “At a time when some students question whether getting a college education is worth the high cost, others are committed to overcoming those challenges. Scholarship America. “They’re determined to meet their education and career goals and we’re committed to helping them attain those goals.” Link: scholarshipamerica.org/2022-dream-award-scholars/

2022 Fall Law Clerk Recruitment Programs – The Attorney General’s Office is pleased to invite qualified second-year law students to apply for summer 2023 volunteer or externship positions. Volunteer law clerks and externs glean worthwhile, enriching, and educational experiences working for what we believe to be the best public law firm in the country. – The Office’s fall recruitment program is available to any qualified second-year law student. At the conclusion of this recruitment program, offers to serve as a volunteer law clerk or extern will be made. Those who receive offers will begin their clerkship during the summer of 2023. Contact the office or search the website. Link: www.atg.wa.gov/

Search Scholarships for College Students – The nation’s largest, multi-billion dollar scholarship database— create a free account to see all of your personalized matches and start applying today.

Link: www.cappex.com/scholarships

Scholarship Deadline: November 15th, 2022 ($1000) – To be eligible for the 10 Words or Less Scholarship a student must: A) Be between the ages of 14-25 who will be attending school in the Fall of 2023. B) Be attending a school in the US or Canada in the Fall of 2023. This scholarship is provided by StudentScholarships.org. In order to apply for our scholarship follow these instructions: 1) In 10 words or less, tell us why you deserve the $1,000 scholarship. Please write your answer below. 2) Before or After writing your Answer you will also need to “Like” our Facebook page at facebook.com/myscholarships. Note we will only read the answers provided by people that have “Liked” our page. Link: studentscholarships.org/easy.php

WHAT IS ACCESS SCHOLARSHIPS? We’re a scholarship search tool striving to connect students with scholarship opportunities, helpful information, and resources that they need to be successful in their higher education journeys and beyond. SEARCH FOR SCHOLARSHIPS – You can search for scholarships that are unique to you by entering your info into our scholarship search tool. Or, you can check out our blog posts, or “Scholarship of the Day” page! CHECK OUT OUR STUDENT RESOURCES – We partner with some of the best organizations out there that share our mission of helping students succeed. Link: accessscholarships.com/

Washington State Scholarships And Grants – Take Care of Those College Expenses – Washington State, like other states across the country, supports a wide range of scholarships, grants and college loans for its resident students. These programs are sponsored by Washington’s state government and administered through the Washington Student Achievement Council. The underlying purpose of all of these state supported financial aid programs is to make college more accessible to the resident students of Washington State. Link: www.collegescholarships.org/states/washington.htm

Scholarships For Change – At their core, all scholarship grants aim to enact change in the lives of their grantees: through access to education, resources, and powerful networks. Some scholarships, however, leverage their programs to impact society in a broader way, aiming to change whole institutions, industries, and specific communities through these awards. Link: scholarshipsforchange.org/

WHAT IS SCIENCE? While the popular image of scientists still consists of men in lab coats conducting dangerous laboratory experiments, any aspiring science major can tell you that people pursuing careers in science are actually an extremely diverse group with noble intentions. Science is a broad term that encompasses many different forms of inquiry. Nearly any means of asking and seeking to answer questions about the world counts as science, from social science to biology to chemistry to physics. As a result, the possibility for college majors in science and post-collegiate careers in science is wide-ranging, and many don’t even require white lab coats, strange chemicals or assistants named Igor. Science majors may wind up conducting research for a company or university, teaching at a high school or college or using their critical thinking and analytical skills within a business or a non-profit agency , among the many career opportunities available to them. They can even find themselves literally helping to save the world through their work. Beyond the diversity of opportunity and possibility for personal fulfillment, science careers also make economic sense. It comes as no surprise that in our increasingly technologically reliant and increasingly environmentally and health conscious society, science and scientists are playing more prominent roles. In fact, organizations right and left are calling for more Americans to pursue college degrees and careers in science, especially fields related to environmental science and clean energy. In order for America to remain competitive in a global economy, many feel that we need more college graduates with science degrees. As a result, everyone from private foundations to the federal government has begun offering science scholarships and grants. Some of the awards can get quite large, like the Intel Science Talent Search and the Siemens Competition, each of which carries a top prize of $100,000. Students with financial need who are pursuing a science education can even receive a specially-designated federal grant, the SMART Grant, to help pay for school.

Lyceum Scholars Program – Award: $10,000 – Due: December 08, 2022 – Clemson University’s Lyceum Scholars Program awards $10,000 scholarships to study the moral, political, and economic foundations of a free society. The program is open to incoming Clemson freshmen and interested students must apply to both Clemson University and the Lyceum Scholars Program. The program is open to students of any major, but students who complete this course of study fulfill the requirements for a minor in political science. Scholars must maintain a 3.4 GPA. For more information or to apply, please visit the scholarship provider’s website.

Link: www.clemson.edu/centers-institutes/capitalism/lyceum/scholars.html

Hanover College Crowe Scholars Award – $5,000 – Due: December 01, 2022 – The Crowe Scholars Award is given to top applicants in Natural Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences, Arts and Letters and Undecided majors are invited to compete for a renewable, stackable scholarship ranging from $2,500 – $5,000. To qualify for consideration, applicants must have been admitted to Hanover College, with a 3.3 cumulative high school GPA. Candidates also must be able to attend the scholarship competition on Hanover’s campus. For more information or to apply, please visit the scholarship provider’s website.

Link: www.hanover.edu/admission/financialaid/scholarships/

The Chronicle Diversity in Media Scholarship – Amount: $10,000 – Due: August 01, 2022 – In our rapidly changing world, fair and reliable journalism matters more than ever. Are you ready to be a part of it? The Chronicle of Higher Education Scholarship for Diversity in Media is part of our commitment to helping foster the next generation of journalists and bringing more diverse voices into the industry. We invite you to apply! Here’s everything you’ll need to know before you get started. In order to apply you must: Be an undergraduate or graduate student at an HBCU, an HSI, or another minority-serving institution. Be pursuing a concentration in journalism. Verify that the scholarship award does not impact any financial aid or other needs-based awards you may have received or can apply for in the calendar year. Be available for a virtual interview if deemed a finalist for the award. Link: connect.chronicle.com/Chronicle-Scholarship.html

Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation – The Institute for Citizens & Scholars is a private non-profit operating foundation based in Princeton, New Jersey. It administers programs that support leadership development and build organizational capacity in education. Its current signature program is the Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowship. Fellowships are granted to develop human resources, improve public policy, and help different organizations and institutions in enhancing practice in the United States as well as other countries worldwide. Link: woodrow.org/

College Enrollment in 2022 – College enrollment had been dropping nationally even before the pandemic, however, the enrollment crisis at U.S. colleges and universities has deepened in Spring 2022.

This year 662,000 fewer students enrolled in undergraduate programs than last year, representing a decline of 4.7 percent. Also, Graduate and professional student enrollment declined 1 percent from last year.

Since enrollment figures are declining, student debt and college costs are now raising concerns, causing doubts about the value of college and keeping students away. Link: scholaroo.com/college-enrollment/

Best College Majors in 2022 – Scholaroo’s 2022 edition of Best College Majors in America compared 103 different college degrees and how they ranked in terms of 3 categories: Job Availability and Salary, Job Stability, and Career Cost. Link: scholaroo.com/best-college-majors/

Sharon Stephens Brehm Undergraduate Psychology Scholarship – The American Psychological Foundation (APF) awards this scholarship to outstanding undergraduate psychology majors with financial need and a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA. Application requirements include a CV, current transcript, personal essay, and letter of recommendation. Recipients can use the scholarship to pay for tuition, fees, textbooks, and other direct educational costs. Award: $5,000 – Link: www.apa.org/apf/funding/brehm/

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Undergraduate Scholarship – The NIH offers this competitive scholarship to students from disadvantaged backgrounds who plan to pursue careers in biomedical, social science, and behavioral health-related research. The scholarship is renewable up to four years. Award: Up to $20,000 per year, paid summer research training at the NIH, and paid employment and training at the NIH after graduation. Link: www.training.nih.gov/programs/ugsp

Franklin D. Boyce Health Scholarship – The John Randolph Foundation awards this annual scholarship to undergraduate or graduate students pursuing or planning to pursue a degree in a health-related field, including psychology. Applicants must demonstrate financial need, hold a minimum 3.0 GPA, and submit a completed application. Award: $2,500 – Link: johnrandolphfoundation.org/scholarships/

American Addiction Centers (AAC) Behavioral Health Scholarship – AAC awards this scholarship to future behavioral health professionals planning to pursue careers in behavioral health and addiction studies. Application requirements include a first-person essay explaining why the applicant wants to pursue a career in behavioral healthcare. Applicants need a minimum 3.2 GPA and can be full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate students. Award: $2,500-$5,000 – Link: americanaddictioncenters.org/behavioral-health-academic-scholarship

Did you know the Pell Grant turned 50 years old? The federal program to provide financial aid for students from low-income backgrounds has helped about 80 million Americans to pay for college. In Washington state in just the last year, 90,000 students from low-income backgrounds received nearly $360 million in Pell Grants to help meet college expenses. Given that a majority of job openings in Washington state will be filled by people with a post-high school credential, it’s as important as ever to ensure students have the support they need to enroll in and complete postsecondary education.

We asked Washingtonians what the Pell Grant has meant to them, and here are a few of the things we heard:

“I would never have the chance to pursue my goals without the help of the Pell Grant. To me the Pell Grant means opportunity,” says Lizette, a student at Eastern Washington University, class of 2025.

“The Pell grant took a huge amount of stress off my shoulders allowing me to focus on school and career building,” says Kayla, a Pacific Lutheran University student, class of 2023.

“Coming from a single-income, low-income family, the Pell Grant enabled me to pay for 4 years of college and graduate debt-free. It provided financial independence,” says Elizabeth, a graduate of Peninsula College who has worked in the college’s Financial Aid Office supporting students for six-plus years.

Link: collegepromisewa.org/

Credit for Life Experience: An Explanation – If you’ve been on the job for a few years—or a few decades—your experience may be worth credits at your college. Many schools offer life experience credits to students who can prove they already have the skills taught in a certain course. If you can translate your experience into college credit, you can save money and time earning your degree.

Be wary of schools that offer too much life experience credit, however. Many diploma mills offer degrees based largely on life experience. Legitimate schools usually limit the amount of life experience credit you can qualify for, and you’ll always be required to prove your expertise.

How To Get College Credit For Your Life Experience

How do you get credit for your life experience? The process depends on the school. Here are some of the most common ways you can prove your knowledge—and translate that knowledge into credits towards a degree.

Speak with the college – This is always the place to start. Speak with your school to determine how they judge your life experience. Some schools accept standardized test scores and as they also want to see a portfolio of prior knowledge. Some colleges will even ask for a personal interview to judge the depth of your knowledge.

Submit a portfolio – Many schools expect you to submit a portfolio showing your experience. The criteria changes depending on the school’s policies. Most of the time, you’ll have to tailor your portfolio towards demonstrating skills taught in specific classes you feel you’re qualified to get credit for.

Include completed work assignments, certifications, personal essays, letters from supervisors or team members, curriculums and assignments from job training classes—anything to demonstrate you already know what a certain class is teaching.

Get certified – If you’re certified for a certain skill, you may be able to get college credit if you can prove that the certification covers topics taught in a certain class. Teaching, counseling, various computer and technology fields, and some administrative and business fields all commonly require certification. Many of these are worth at least a few credits. Others may shave off as much as a year from the time it takes to get your degree.

Leverage your workplace training

If you’ve completed any on-the-job training programs during the course of your work, you may have been earning college credits without realizing it. There are many schools that offer clearly defined amounts of credits certain on-the-job training courses earn.

Many of these credit-for-training programs are managed through the American Council on Education’s College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT – Link: www.acenet.edu/National-Guide/Pages/default.aspx). Participating schools generally share the ACE guidelines.

Returning to school or hoping to advance your career – If you’ve waited to go back to school and earn your degree, you may stand to save some serious money and time. Many offer life experiences that can shorten your time in school by months—or even a year. It can take some time and preparation to earn life experience credits, but you stand to save thousands in tuition costs. Most students agree that the up-front investment is worth it.

WHAT IS A SCHOLARSHIP OR PRIORITY DEADLINE?

This is a deadline usually listed on the admissions or scholarship pages of a college’s website. This is the deadline to apply for admission to that institutional and be considered for merit scholarships. It could be the Early Acceptance Deadline or a separate deadline. Some of these scholarship deadlines are hard and fast. Miss the deadline and you are not considered for merit scholarships. Other colleges post a “soft” deadline where you receive the maximum consideration for scholarships if you apply by the deadline. It is very important to note these deadlines when you are making your college list.

Payscale’s 2021-22 College Salary Report – Payscale’s College Salary Report is based on a comprehensive database. Every year, our sample size becomes larger and more robust. This year, our rankings come from the alumni salary data of 3.5 million respondents, representing more than 4,000 colleges and universities across the U.S. The data presented here will help you research schools, majors and careers. You can use this information to help you discover which fields of study offer the most income potential, as well which are most transferable to different career paths. Link: www.payscale.com/college-salary-report

We Art Scholarship – Award: $1,000 – Due: August 06, 2022. Students who are interested in or are a part of the beauty and/or fashion industry are to submit a creative video presenting their talent in addition to an essay on the topic: “Why I’m passionate about my career choice”. Students must submit only one project and one essay. Only one candidate will be selected. Application submission begins in January and ends the first Saturday in August. Applicant must be a resident of the United States of America and must be at least 16 years of age at the time of application with a maximum age of 25 years old. Must attend or plan to attend a two-year or four-year college, university or vocational/technical school in the State of Georgia. Talent presentation videos must be 1 minute minimal and 3 minutes maximum or posted via TikTok with the hashtag #WeArtScholar. (please indicate your Tik Tok name in the Subject). The “Why I’m passionate about my career choice” essay must be 3-5 Paragraphs, Double Space, 12 font size, and Times New Roman font. For more information or to apply, please visit the scholarship provider’s website. Link: jaikomagazine.com/we-art

SAS Clean Air Scholarship – Award: $2,500 – Due: August 05, 2022 – The SAS Clean Air Scholarship requires an “Air Quality Importance Story” – Using any format or tools (video, infographics, words, photos, modeling, original art, and imagery) tell us what air quality means to you. Creativity counts! Eligible candidates must also submit a 500-1000 word “About Me Essay” to help us get to know a little more about you and why you’d be a good candidate for this scholarship. In addition, answer just one (1) of the questions on our website about clean air and the environment.

Applicants must be a citizen or legal resident of the United States of America or have a valid student visa; Must be registered as a student at an accredited high school, college, or university within the United States only and must have High School – at least a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale or College – at least a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. For more information or to apply, please visit the scholarship provider’s website.

Link: www.sentryair.com/blog/company-news/sas-clean-air-scholarship/

SUBMIT YOUR SHORT FILM TO REEL 13 – Reel 13 Shorts is THIRTEEN’s weekly interactive on-line film competition celebrating the best in independent short film. Link: www.thirteen.org/reel13/submit-short/