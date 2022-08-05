U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Begins Aug. 8 at Chambers Bay – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship will begin official qualifying play on Aug. 8 at Chambers Bay. Before the golfers tee off on Monday, Mayor Steve Worthington and City Council Member Caroline Belleci will help kick off the action on Sunday, Aug. 7 when they serve as honorary starters for the practice round.

The tournament will run through Sunday, Aug. 14, when the country’s top women amateurs hit the links for the 36-hole championship match. There are still some volunteer opportunities available for those who would like to be a part of the excitement. Visit chambersbaygolf.com for the details.

In addition to the field of competitors, it is anticipated that the week-long event will also attract many family members and fans. Please be patient in the area around the course as traffic may be slightly heavier than usual.

Chambers Creek Regional Park Impact

From August 6-14, the Soundview Trail and Central Meadow, including the dog park, at Chambers Creek Regional Park, will be closed. The closure is due to the Pierce County Parks Kite Festival taking place August 6-7 and the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship taking place at Chambers Bay Golf Course August 8-14. The North Meadow and Grandview Trail will remain open.