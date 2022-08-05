The Salvation Army of Tacoma Brings Christmas Joy in August – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma.

Leah Sheppard and Major Cheryl Kinnamon accept a donation of Christmas toys from Harborstone Credit Union.

While most of us are basking in the sun and taking time to spend away with friends and family, The Salvation Army of Tacoma is already thinking ahead to Christmas. Last year’s shipping problems caused a shortage in available toys for the over 500 families they help each year, but Christmas staff are doing everything they can to be sure area kids in need have a wonderful Christmas morning.

“Christmas is an especially stressful time for parents who are already struggling to make ends meet,” said Major Cheryl Kinnamon, “toys are expensive, and no one wants to explain to their child why Santa Clause has passed them by this year.”

Major Kinnamon and her staff are determined that once again, this will not happen to children in their area experiencing need. Because the toy situation was so uncertain last year, they are working hard to be even more prepared in 2022 by holding a Christmas In July Toy Drive with 8 Tacoma business partners over 12 locations. The toy drive is currently in progress and runs through Saturday, August 20th.

“If you find that getting out in this summer heat is too difficult or inconvenient, we have two other ways you can help. Visit our Walmart Registry for Good page to order pre-selected toys from the comfort of your own home and they will be delivered directly to us for distribution. If you would like to make a monetary donation and let us do the shopping for you, please feel free to leave a gift on our Classy donation page.”

Salvation Army of Tacoma volunteers prepare to distribute toys during the Christmas 2021 season.

Locations with toy collection boxes can be found at the following locations:

Cutter’s Point: 6th and Orchard, Tacoma

TwinStar Credit Union: 9601 S Tacoma Way #103, Tacoma, WA 98499

AAA of Tacoma: 1801 S Union Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405

SHAG Conservatory Place: 319 S G St, Tacoma, WA 98405

Old Spaghetti Factory: 1250 Pacific Ave #101, Tacoma, WA 98402

Poppin Notary: 1712 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405

Charles Schwab Tacoma: 1148 Broadway Ste. 110, Tacoma, WA 98402

Tacoma Fire Station 1: 901 Fawcett Ave.

Tacoma Fire Station 4: 1453 Earnest S. Brazill St.

Tacoma Fire Station 8: 4911 S. Alaska St.

Tacoma Fire Station 9: 3502 6th Ave.

Tacoma Fire Station 12: 2015 54th Ave. E. Fife

If you would like to order toys from our Walmart Registry for Good, please visit:

www.walmart.com/registry/RR/60683188-316f-49d1-9940-e909c6478231

For monetary donations for the purpose of buying toys, please visit:

give-nw.salvationarmy.org/give/410957/#!/donation/checkout

For more information about The Salvation Army of Tacoma’s Christmas In July Toy Drive efforts, please contact Stacy Blaisdell at Stacy.Blaisdell@usw.SalvationArmy.org or 253-572-8452, x104.

