Lighthouse Activity Center on Standby to Open if Daily Forecasted Temperature is 90 degrees and Above – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

The City of Tacoma’s Cooling and Air Quality Relief Center at the Lighthouse Activity Center is prepared to open between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily to all Tacoma residents if temperatures are 90 degrees and above.

“We are watching the National Weather Service forecasts to anticipate temperatures over the next few days to ensure the cooling center is available if temperatures climb to 90 degrees or higher,” said Allyson Griffith, Interim Director of Neighborhood and Community Services at the City of Tacoma.

The City opens the center on days the weather is forecast 90 degrees and higher or air quality levels are designated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Guests are encouraged to wear masks.

Lighthouse Activity Center is located at 5016 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98408.

Additionally, the City is reaching out to and coordinating with homeless shelter providers to ensure they have adequate supplies.

For more information, visit cityoftacoma.org/inclementresources.

For more information about Pierce County resources, visit Pierce County’s resource page.