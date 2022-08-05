July 2022 Alarm Summary – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

In July, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to 1,521 9-1-1 calls for service, where 74% were for medical aid.

On the 4th of July, crews responded to 49 calls for service and four were due to fireworks, none of which were large-scale incidents. This is a drastic decrease compared to July 4, 2021, where crews responded to 82 calls.

Note: In last month’s alarm summary, it was originally reported there were no fireworks-related incidents, but the data has since been updated.

