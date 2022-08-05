City of Tacoma Asks for Participation in Design Review Survey – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

The City of Tacoma’s Planning and Development Services Department is asking for community members to take a survey to learn about and inform the development of a new Design Review program.

Responses to the 10-minute Design Review Survey will help inform how the program should guide the design of new developments in the areas that are expected to have the most development, including places like downtown.

“While we know that there is a lot of conversation happening around residential design standards right now, this new Design Review program focuses on our mixed use areas and urban cores,” said Stephen Antupit. “We are hoping people will help us understand community goals for urban design in these areas particularly because they are where most of the City’s future growth is planned.”

The survey is available now through September 30 at cityoftacoma.org/UrbanDesign.

More information about the Design Review project, including a summary of the survey responses once complete, is available on the project web page at cityoftacoma.org/UrbanDesign.

To learn more about the Planning and Development Services Department visit, cityoftacoma.org/planning.