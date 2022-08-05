Across the Fence: August Already – The Suburban Times

Time flies. It strikes me this moment – I’m running late again submitting my Friday column. And I wonder what I have done with all the time in between last Friday and now. We went hiking on Friday – Snow Lake Trail was gorgeous, but way too hot and quite crowded. On Saturday, we celebrated one military retirement and the birthday of one of our sweet neighbors. But Sunday through Thursday afternoon, there was nothing that took too much of my time to be this late. I edited and re-published another of my books so it will be more affordable for my readers. I did my household chores and tended to the garden – not that either would have been exhausting.

All of a sudden, it was August. All of a sudden, it is cooling down again and the days are considerably shorter. Is the first week of August over already while you are reading this? Maybe, we should slow down a bit and enjoy what’s left of this summer (there wasn’t much of one anyhow). We may not be able to make up for what we haven’t made use of, but there are still some Farmers Markets coming up. There will be beaches or mountain meadows or benches on river banks to dream on. And summer fruit. And free open air concerts …