Why teach in a Christian Preschool? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Candy Tingstad.

If you apply to be an “assistant teacher” in a Christian Preschool, it won’t be to make a lot of money, or for health benefits, or full time employment.

It will be to team-teach with remarkable lead teachers, nurture children 3, 4 and 5 years old; for less than 4 hours (two, three or 4 times a week.) It will be a chance to teach children to care for others, develop physically while gaining school readiness skills, and learn about the love of Jesus.

Prereading skills, comfort with numbers, music, science, creative arts, small and large muscle development lead to school success. Each teaching team works together to offer the premier learning, loving environment in which young children thrive.

If you have passion for sharing the love of Jesus with young children, are looking for part time employment, are physically up to bending, kneeling, light lifting, reading, and learning….there might be just the right place for you on the LCOP Preschool teaching team.

Classes are filling quickly. Lead teachers are ready to go in Sept. Apply now to join the team.

Contact Little Church on the Prairie (6310 Motor Ave. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499), 253-588-6631 for an application. www.lcoppreschool.com