City of Puyallup announcement.

This August, we will be collecting jars of peanut butter to give to the Puyallup Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off anytime the Puyallup Library is open.

The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371. You can see hours of operation here: www.cityofpuyallup.org/2044/Library