Traffic control impacts and night work along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area for the week of August 3 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. The station art can now also be seen at the various stations along the project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

August 3rd Update (Inclement weather or unforeseen issues will push dates and times). Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Along various locations along the project area:

Daytime and nighttime track testing, electrical testing, light installation and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce St., Stadium Way, N. 1 st , Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction activity the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets closure due to restoration.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

S. 9 th Street and Commerce St. intersection closure with local access only on Commerce Street between S. 7 th and S. 11 th streets started on August 1 st and is scheduled to finish on September 16 th . The contractor is working on connecting the existing T Line (Tacoma Link Line) to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project. This requires a long-term intersection closure of 9th and Commerce and a nighttime noise variance with 24-7 work hours. Traffic detours will be in place with crosswalk and pedestrian access closures at the intersection of 9 th and Commerce St. The construction work includes utility relocation, systems installations, installing track slab, roadway restoration, demolition of the current Theater District Station and pedestrian ramps. During this work the Tacoma Link Line will be closed and there will be a bus shuttle providing transit service in the corridor, similar to what occurred for the T-line closure last summer on Pacific Ave. (more details of the closure here).

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

Eastbound North 1 st Street eastbound closure between. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues is scheduled to be closed and reopened by August 6 th . Future nighttime closures and work of N. 1 st Street will be needed in the future in both directions.

Future street closures:

Division Ave. and MLK Jr. Way full intersection closure is scheduled to start on August 19 th to complete the sewer installation.

Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way:

Northbound MLK Jr. Way road closure between S. 6 th Avenue and S. 9 th S. 6 th Avenue between MLK Jr. Way and S. J Street is closed to thru traffic. Local access to alley is maintained. This is scheduled to reopen by the of this week.

Northbound MLK Jr. Way road closure between S. 17 th and S. 19 th streets

