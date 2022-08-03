Stewart and Meridian lane closures and nighttime intersection closure – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

From August 4th through 8th, Sound Transit’s contractor will close one lane of southbound Meridian and one lane of eastbound Stewart Ave for concrete work. In addition, on Wednesday night August 10th, the full intersection of Stewart and Meridian will be closed for asphalt grinding and overlay work.

When

Lane closures: Thursday night August 4th at 9pm through Monday August 8th at 6am.

Intersection closure: Wednesday August 10th at 9pm through Thursday August 11 at 5am.

Where