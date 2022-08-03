 Stewart and Meridian lane closures and nighttime intersection closure – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Stewart and Meridian lane closures and nighttime intersection closure

· Leave a Comment ·

Sound Transit announcement.

From August 4th through 8th, Sound Transit’s contractor will close one lane of southbound Meridian and one lane of eastbound Stewart Ave for concrete work. In addition, on Wednesday night August 10th, the full intersection of Stewart and Meridian will be closed for asphalt grinding and overlay work.

When

  • Lane closures: Thursday night August 4th at 9pm through Monday August 8th at 6am.
  • Intersection closure: Wednesday August 10th at 9pm through Thursday August 11 at 5am.

Where

  • Lane closures: southbound Meridian between 4th Ave NW and Stewart Ave; eastbound Stewart Ave between 2nd St NW and Meridian.
  • Intersection closure: Stewart Ave and Meridian.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.