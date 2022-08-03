Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Your family can take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you and your loved ones from severe illness.

We now have Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at our South Hill Mall and Lakewood Towne Center clinics, and we’ll soon have it available at more locations.

Novavax vaccine uses the same time-tested protein-based technology as other widely used vaccines, like HPV and Hepatitis B. Learn more about Novavax vaccine.

Novavax is available for anyone 18 and older. We also have first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for everyone 6 months and older.

Find yours today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

On August 1, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 198.0 for July 17-23, which is:

Less than a 10% decrease from the last 7-day period (date range: July 10-16).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 8.4 for July 15-21, which is:

Less than a 10% increase than the previously reported 7-day period (date range July 8-14).

We confirmed 1,161 cases of COVID-19 for July 24-30 and 11 deaths:

A man in his 70s from Parkland.

A man in his 30s from Lakewood.

A man in his 60s from Central Pierce.

A woman in her 50s with no permanent address.

A woman in her 80s from Northern Tacoma-Western Slope.

A man in his 90s from Northern Tacoma-Western Slope.

A woman in her 60s from Lake Tapps-Sumner.

A woman in her 40s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 90s from East Tacoma.

A man in his 90s from Lakewood.

A man in his 50s from South Pierce.

We record deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 213,690 cases and 1,461 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending July 30 is 166.

In the last 2 weeks:

13.8% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.8% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

22% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

40.4% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: