Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.
Your family can take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you and your loved ones from severe illness.
We now have Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at our South Hill Mall and Lakewood Towne Center clinics, and we’ll soon have it available at more locations.
- Novavax vaccine uses the same time-tested protein-based technology as other widely used vaccines, like HPV and Hepatitis B. Learn more about Novavax vaccine.
- Novavax is available for anyone 18 and older. We also have first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for everyone 6 months and older.
- Find yours today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
On August 1, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 198.0 for July 17-23, which is:
- Less than a 10% decrease from the last 7-day period (date range: July 10-16).
Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 8.4 for July 15-21, which is:
- Less than a 10% increase than the previously reported 7-day period (date range July 8-14).
We confirmed 1,161 cases of COVID-19 for July 24-30 and 11 deaths:
- A man in his 70s from Parkland.
- A man in his 30s from Lakewood.
- A man in his 60s from Central Pierce.
- A woman in her 50s with no permanent address.
- A woman in her 80s from Northern Tacoma-Western Slope.
- A man in his 90s from Northern Tacoma-Western Slope.
- A woman in her 60s from Lake Tapps-Sumner.
- A woman in her 40s from Lakewood.
- A woman in her 90s from East Tacoma.
- A man in his 90s from Lakewood.
- A man in his 50s from South Pierce.
We record deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.
Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 213,690 cases and 1,461 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending July 30 is 166.
In the last 2 weeks:
- 13.8% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.
- 24.8% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.
- 22% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.
- 40.4% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.
Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.
