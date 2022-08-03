 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Your family can take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you and your loved ones from severe illness.

We now have Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available at our South Hill Mall and Lakewood Towne Center clinics, and we’ll soon have it available at more locations. 

  • Novavax vaccine uses the same time-tested protein-based technology as other widely used vaccines, like HPV and Hepatitis B. Learn more about Novavax vaccine.
  • Novavax is available for anyone 18 and older. We also have first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available for everyone 6 months and older.
  • Find yours today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.  

On August 1, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 198.0 for July 17-23, which is:

  • Less than a 10% decrease from the last 7-day period (date range: July 10-16).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 8.4 for July 15-21, which is:

  • Less than a 10% increase than the previously reported 7-day period (date range July 8-14).

We confirmed 1,161 cases of COVID-19 for July 24-30 and 11 deaths:

  • A man in his 70s from Parkland.
  • A man in his 30s from Lakewood.
  • A man in his 60s from Central Pierce.
  • A woman in her 50s with no permanent address.
  • A woman in her 80s from Northern Tacoma-Western Slope.
  • A man in his 90s from Northern Tacoma-Western Slope.
  • A woman in her 60s from Lake Tapps-Sumner.
  • A woman in her 40s from Lakewood.
  • A woman in her 90s from East Tacoma.
  • A man in his 90s from Lakewood.
  • A man in his 50s from South Pierce.

We record deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 213,690 cases and 1,461 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending July 30 is 166.

In the last 2 weeks:

  • 13.8% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population. 
  • 24.8% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.  
  • 22% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.
  • 40.4% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.  

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on:

