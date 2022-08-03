Navy Federal Credit Union Invites the Community to Attend a Family-Friendly, Free Movie Night – The Suburban Times

Navy Federal Credit Union announcement.

Navy Federal Credit Union invites the community to attend its upcoming Movie Night, happening on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27th, at Ft. Steilacoom Park. This family-friendly, free event is sponsored by the credit union and is open to the entire community.

As part of this community, we feel honored to be able to serve you, the military, and their families. That’s why we’re donating $5,000 to Making A Difference Foundation, a local nonprofit with a Home for Veterans program that provides safe, secure and stable housing to high-need veterans with families.

WHO: Movie Night sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union

WHAT: A family-friendly, free Movie Night to watch the film, “Encanto.” There will be fun activities such as balloon artists, games for kids, and giveaways. Food trucks will be available, and you may also bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

WHEN: Saturday, August 27 – Festivities will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at dark. Follow this to the Facebook Event Page

WHERE: Ft. Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave., Lakewood, WA