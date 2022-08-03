How to provide quality library services in Lakewood? – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System press release.

PIERCE COUNTY – The Pierce County Library System and the City of Lakewood want to hear Lakewood residents’ ideas and opinions about providing quality library services. They encourage Lakewood residents to complete a survey to share their ideas and opinions about quality library services in welcoming spaces.

People may take the survey online or, pick it up at Lakewood City Hall or Steilacoom, Tillicum or University Place Pierce County Libraries. Please complete the survey by Aug. 19. The Lakewood Library Buildings Community Advisory Committee will review the input from the survey as part of its overall assessment for library services.

The community advisory committee will conduct its second meeting on Friday, Aug. 12, 2 to 4 p.m.; the volunteer committee will discuss the best uses for library spaces as well as quality services for communities.

Watch in-person at the Pierce County Library’s Administrative Center, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma or join the meeting via Zoom: us06web.zoom.us/j/88277396034 Meeting ID: 882 7739 6034 or on the phone: 253 215 8782 and enter the meeting ID: 882 7739 6034.

“We are grateful to these volunteers for giving their time and attention to reviewing information and community input to help us determine how to best provide quality library services in Lakewood,” said Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti.

At the August meeting, architects from BuildingWork, who have assessed the Lakewood Pierce County Library, will share information about the use of contemporary library spaces. The architects will give an overview of best practices in modern public library design. Also, a representative from Pierce County Library will share information about some of the best uses for spaces in libraries for people of all ages, allowing for spaces with quiet reading and studying and spaces for more active and nosier collaborative activities.

The information will help the committee as they continue to evaluate the best steps forward to provide quality library services for Lakewood and Tillicum.

The Lakewood Library Buildings Community Advisory Committee is charged with the following:

Understanding public input from 2019.

Assessing public input gathered this summer in surveys, interviews and at public events.

Reviewing the significant building needs.

Providing advice to the Library System about how it could best provide library services for Lakewood.

For the Lakewood Library, the committee is expected to recommend whether to:

Retain the current facility.

Build a new library on a different site.

Build a new library on the current site.

Renovate another building elsewhere in the community.

For the Tillicum Library, the committee is expected to recommend whether to:

Retain the current facility.

Build a new library on a different site.

The Library System closed the Lakewood Library and is preparing for services in a temporary location. Architects’ building condition assessment estimated the building requires $10 million-$15 million in repairs for improved safety and access, including replacing the roof and damage throughout the building from the leaky roof, replacing the elevator, HVAC replacement, plumbing system replacement, windows/door upgrades, and many other needed improvements. Appraisers estimated the value of the current building at $1.5 million.

The committee is projected to give its recommendation to the Library Board of Trustees and City Council in fall 2022. The Board of Trustees will determine next steps.