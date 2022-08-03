Chambers Creek Regional Park closures August 6-14 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County press release.

From August 6-14, the Soundview Trail and Central Meadow, including the dog park, at Chambers Creek Regional Park will be closed. The North Meadow and Grandview Trail will remain open.

The closure is due to the Pierce County Parks Kite Festival taking place August 6-7 and the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Championship taking place at Chambers Bay Golf Course August 8-14.

For more information on the closure, please visit the Chambers Creek Regional Park website.