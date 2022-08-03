 Chambers Creek Regional Park closures August 6-14 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Chambers Creek Regional Park closures August 6-14

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County press release.

From August 6-14, the Soundview Trail and Central Meadow, including the dog park, at Chambers Creek Regional Park will be closed. The North Meadow and Grandview Trail will remain open.

The closure is due to the Pierce County Parks Kite Festival taking place August 6-7 and the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Championship taking place at Chambers Bay Golf Course August 8-14.

For more information on the closure, please visit the Chambers Creek Regional Park website.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.