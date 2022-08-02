 Summer Bash and Outdoor Moving at STAR Center – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Summer Bash and Outdoor Moving at STAR Center

· Leave a Comment ·

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Metro Parks Tacoma is hosting Summer Bash on Friday, August 5, 2022 at STAR Center (3873 S 66th St, Tacoma, WA). Activities begin at 5 pm. Luca, rated PG will play at dusk.

Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and head to the park for a free outdoor movie for the whole family. Seating is on the lawn. Family fun begins at 5 pm with food trucks, music, crafts, inflatables, games, a bike rodeo, and a helmet giveaway and a bike giveaway!

Bring the kids for our Bike Rodeo!

The bike rodeo includes bike helmet fittings and giveaway*, safety guidance, a bike obstacle course, and a bike giveaway (12 bikes donated by Bikes for Kids). Bikes will be available to check out at the event to ride the course.

*Approximately 150 helmets, while supplies last. Individuals must be there and be fitted for the helmet. We have sizes for both youth and adults. 

How to enter the drawing for a free bike:

All participants in the Bike Rodeo will be entered into a drawing for one of the bikes in their size. The drawing will take place before the movie at 8:30 pm. Need not be present at the drawing to win, but bikes must be picked up at STAR Center by Wednesday, August 10.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.