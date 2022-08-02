Summer Bash and Outdoor Moving at STAR Center – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Metro Parks Tacoma is hosting Summer Bash on Friday, August 5, 2022 at STAR Center (3873 S 66th St, Tacoma, WA). Activities begin at 5 pm. Luca, rated PG will play at dusk.

Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and head to the park for a free outdoor movie for the whole family. Seating is on the lawn. Family fun begins at 5 pm with food trucks, music, crafts, inflatables, games, a bike rodeo, and a helmet giveaway and a bike giveaway!

Bring the kids for our Bike Rodeo!

The bike rodeo includes bike helmet fittings and giveaway*, safety guidance, a bike obstacle course, and a bike giveaway (12 bikes donated by Bikes for Kids). Bikes will be available to check out at the event to ride the course.

*Approximately 150 helmets, while supplies last. Individuals must be there and be fitted for the helmet. We have sizes for both youth and adults.

How to enter the drawing for a free bike:

All participants in the Bike Rodeo will be entered into a drawing for one of the bikes in their size. The drawing will take place before the movie at 8:30 pm. Need not be present at the drawing to win, but bikes must be picked up at STAR Center by Wednesday, August 10.