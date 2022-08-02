Sound Credit Union Announces Their 2022 Scholarship Recipients – The Suburban Times

Sound Credit Union press release.

TACOMA, WA – Sound Credit Union (Sound) is pleased to announce their 2022 scholarship recipients.

This year, Sound awarded $20,000 in scholarships to students who are continuing their education. Students recognized through this program were graduating high school seniors as well as adults who applied for Sounds “Continuing Your Education” scholarship. The purpose of Sounds scholarship program is to help ease the financial burden for college and university students.

Below are this year’s 17 Sound members receiving a scholarship reward and the college/university they will be attending in the fall:

Adeline Rang, Oregon State University

Andrew Black, Western Washington University

Ava Fitzenrider, Seattle Pacific University

Brett Kelley, Stanford University

Chauncey Jones, University of Washington

Destiny Bunoan, Seattle Central College

Elena Lucero, Central Washington University

Elissa Blankenship, University of Washington Tacoma

Emily Hamilton, Highline College

Henry Oates, Oregon State University

Julian Garcia – Pierce College (Puyallup)

Lindsey Miller, Pierce College (Puyallup)

Madeleine Eaves, Washington State University

Morgan Maxfield, George Fox University

Phillip Borchert, Colorado State University

Taylor Hoang, University of Washington

William Newberg, University of Arizona

“Thank you to Sound Credit Union for honoring me with this amazing award,” said Morgan Maxfield. “I can’t wait to see what doors this scholarship will help open up for me in my continued education.”

As a financial institution, Sound is aware that the expense of higher education can impact the financial health of students and their families. The credit union is committed to connecting its membership with the tools and resources that can assist in managing expenses such as education.

“At Sound, we believe in building meaningful relationships with our members to better understanding their goals and dreams,” said Jennifer Reed, Vice President of Public Relations at Sound. “Our scholarship program is one example of how we make this connection. If we can help students worry less about the financial burden associated with college and focus on their studies, then we are doing the right thing for these members.”

In November, Sound will begin accepting applications for the 2022/23 academic year. All applicants must be Sound members with an average grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Both scholarship applications include a short essay and require a copy of the applicant’s most current transcript. Previous recipients of the “Sound High School Senior Scholarship” are eligible for the “Continuing Your Education Scholarship”.

About Sound Credit Union

Sound Credit Union was founded in 1940 and today is one of Washington State’s largest credit unions. With 27 full-service branch locations throughout the Puget Sound area, Sound provides their over 156,000 members with authentic and trusted financial support and services. Sound is driven by the purpose of standing with members, employees and the community through all waves of life.