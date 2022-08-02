 Climate Change: What you need to know about drought preparedness and response – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Climate Change: What you need to know about drought preparedness and response

· Leave a Comment ·

Lakewood United announcement.

Jeff Marti, the Drought Coordinator for State of Washington’s Department of Ecology, will speak to Lakewood United on Thursday, August 4 (7:30 am) at Bur’s Restaurant (and virtually).

Department of Ecology

Our VisionOur innovative partnerships sustain healthy land, air, and water in harmony with a strong economy.

Our Mission: Protect, preserve, and enhance the environment for current and future generations.

Background: A drought emergency is declared when water supply conditions are expected to fall below 75 percent of average and there is potential for undue hardships. A drought advisory may be issued ahead of a potential emergency to help water users take steps to reduce water use. Most recently, our state declared drought emergencies in 2015, 2019, and 2020. 

Topics: 

  • What is the current health/condition of our local Chambers/Clover watershed (WRIA 12)?
  • In what ways has climate change impacted our watershed?
  • What can we be doing now to prepare for a drought emergency? 
  • What is a Drought Contingency Plan? 

All citizens are welcome to attend this informative program.  

This meeting will be available on Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

to receive your pass code.

If you plan to attend in person, then RSVP to our email so we can get a head count for set up. LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

Burs Restaurant is located at 6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.