Climate Change: What you need to know about drought preparedness and response – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Jeff Marti, the Drought Coordinator for State of Washington’s Department of Ecology, will speak to Lakewood United on Thursday, August 4 (7:30 am) at Bur’s Restaurant (and virtually).

Department of Ecology

Our Vision: Our innovative partnerships sustain healthy land, air, and water in harmony with a strong economy.

Our Mission: Protect, preserve, and enhance the environment for current and future generations.

Background: A drought emergency is declared when water supply conditions are expected to fall below 75 percent of average and there is potential for undue hardships. A drought advisory may be issued ahead of a potential emergency to help water users take steps to reduce water use. Most recently, our state declared drought emergencies in 2015, 2019, and 2020.

Topics:

What is the current health/condition of our local Chambers/Clover watershed (WRIA 12)?

In what ways has climate change impacted our watershed?

What can we be doing now to prepare for a drought emergency?

What is a Drought Contingency Plan?

All citizens are welcome to attend this informative program.

This meeting will be available on Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

to receive your pass code.

If you plan to attend in person, then RSVP to our email so we can get a head count for set up. LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

Burs Restaurant is located at 6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499