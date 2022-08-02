Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival Aug. 6 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live press release.

TACOMA, WASH. — As part of Tacoma Beer Week, Tacoma Arts Live returns with Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival this Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. The festival will pop up on Broadway between 9th & 11th in downtown Tacoma and features 35+ Pacific Northwest beers, ciders, and food vendors with live music. This event is for 21+ with a valid ID for entry. It is a dog-friendly event as well! Tickets are on sale now.

Full admission tickets include a limited edition tasting glass plus six tasting tokens to be used with any tasting vendor. Tasting pours are four ounces per token.

With new COVID protocols, the event will offer two separate ticketed tasting sessions or full Day Passes that provide access to both. This week, tickets are $40* per session or $70* for a day pass. Tickets are $43 / $73 at the door and include fees. Designated Driver tickets are $10* and may enjoy complimentary water and soda.

*Advance ticket prices listed do not include handling fees, which vary based on method of purchase. Day-of/Door ticket prices are inclusive of all fees.

New this year, there is a limited edition of Brew Five Three gear available for pre-sale now that includes: t-shirts, trucker hats, zip up hoodies, and pull over hoodies. Advance purchased gear may be picked up at festival. Merchandise will be available for credit card purchase at the festival, while supplies last.

THE BREWS:

THE MUSIC:

1:00 p.m. – Champagne Sunday – A “glam folk” duo.

2:30 p.m. – James Coates Band – soulful Americana vibes.

5:00 p.m. – Island Bound – beautiful harmonious style of roots reggae, lovers’ rock, contemporary pop and rock.

6:15 p.m. – Blue Wave Band – spectacular high-energy tunes and all your favorite songs.

THE FOOD:

Tickets to Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721 or visit in person at our new location at Tacoma Armory, 1001 S Yakima Ave, Suite 1, or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.