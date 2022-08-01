Video: Inside Tacoma, July 29 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma video.

The July 28, 2022, show will start with Inside Insights, where this segment will highlight the City’s budget process. In the second segment, Inside Interview, our co-hosts will talk with Neighborhood and Community Services Department staff, including the Homeless Engagement Alternatives Liaison (HEAL) Manager. The show will close out with the Inside Inquiry: Ask the Mayor and the Manager segment featuring questions asked by the community around moratoriums and interacting with the City Council. For more information about the program, visit cityoftacoma.org/insidetacoma.