 Video: Inside Tacoma, July 29 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Video: Inside Tacoma, July 29

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Tacoma video.

The July 28, 2022, show will start with Inside Insights, where this segment will highlight the City’s budget process. In the second segment, Inside Interview, our co-hosts will talk with Neighborhood and Community Services Department staff, including the Homeless Engagement Alternatives Liaison (HEAL) Manager. The show will close out with the Inside Inquiry: Ask the Mayor and the Manager segment featuring questions asked by the community around moratoriums and interacting with the City Council. For more information about the program, visit cityoftacoma.org/insidetacoma.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.