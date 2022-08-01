 Shaw Road Section Repair August 2, 2022 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Shaw Road Section Repair August 2, 2022

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Puyallup announcement.

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, City contractors will be repairing a section of Shaw Road near Shaw Road Elementary School. All day, contractors will grind and replace 450 feet of asphalt in the southbound lane. Flaggers will be controlling traffic, and one lane will be open. If you drive Shaw Road, expect delays during your morning or evening commute and plan to use alternate routes. Work is expected to be completed that evening. 

For questions about this repair project, please contact our Streets Division at 253-841-5505.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.