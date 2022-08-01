Salishan Storyfest to collect and celebrate stories of historic Eastside neighborhood – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Public Library press release.

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Public Library and community partners invite community members with ties to the Salishan and greater Eastside to the Salishan Storyfest on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Salishan Family Investment Center at 1744 E 44th Street.

The event invites attendees to:

Record their story to share with the community (prompts will be provided in Chinese, Korean, Marshallese, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese)

Bring a family photo or recipe to have scanned at a Digitization Station

Add a story to an interactive story map

Watch the debut of short films created by local students

Hear stories from Salishan residents

Create a book with TPL youth librarians

Enjoy complimentary lunch from HamHock Jones Soul Shack

“Salishan holds so much significance to the overall history of Tacoma, from the World War II era to the present day,” stated Anna Trammell, Neighborhood Services Manager for Archives and Special Collections.

“Our goal is to ensure the stories of the people who are a part of this community are preserved and made widely available. These stories are so important and by sharing them with the Community Archive Center, they can become a part of Tacoma’s collective memory.”

“We invite the Eastside community to contribute their stories about Salishan and the Eastside to add to our Community Archives Center digital archive. This is the first event of its kind for us, and we look forward to engaging with more neighborhoods and communities as we create an archive that reflects all of Tacoma’s history.”

The Community Archives Center at Tacoma Public Library was established to begin addressing the gaps and silences existing in the local history record through a community-driven, participatory process. In August 2021, the project was awarded a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services. Over the next two years, the Tacoma Public Library will partner with the community on digitization, oral history, and storytelling projects aimed at moving our city toward a more inclusive historical record.