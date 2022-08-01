Learn about Angus McDonal and the Fur Brigade of 1855 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The DuPont Historical Society.

In July 1855, a large contingent of over 200 horses, three dozen men, supplies and tightly packed furs arrived at Fort Nisqually in present day DuPont, Washington. Originating from the east side of the Cascades, the party arrived with all the furs collected by the Hudson’s Bay Company during the past year from what is today eastern Washington, northern Idaho, and western Montana. Angus McDonald, the party’s leader, was a colorful character in our state’s past.

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum will host Steve Anderson, author and Fort Nisqually Historian, who will present a talk on his book “Angus McDonald of the Great Divide: The Uncommon Life of a Fur Trader, 1816-1889.”

Fort Nisqually Historian Steve Anderson, who has authored several books on Fort Nisqually’s history, including Angus McDonald of the Great Divide, will provide insights into McDonald’s life, events of the Brigade of 1855, and share some of the Scot’s story-telling wizardry, which was legendary in the middle 19th century.

7:00 pm, Thursday, August 4, 2022

DuPont Historical Museum

207 Barksdale Ave., DuPont WA

Program is free and open to the public. Appropriate for 10 years of age and older.

For more information, contact us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com