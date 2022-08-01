Deadline extended for ARPA Sewer and Water Utility Infrastructure Grant Program – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Press release.

Pierce County has extended the deadline for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Sewer and Water Utility Infrastructure Grant Program.

All applications are now due by 11:59 p.m. PDT on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The new deadline does not impact the grant eligibility and requirements.

Applicants who have already submitted their application(s) before July 29 and wish to make changes may email ARPAUtility@PierceCountyWa.gov and provide the project title of the application they wish to amend.

The grant program consists of two categories to allocate a total of $10 million in federal ARPA stimulus funding for sewer and water system infrastructure improvements.

The Partnership Program will provide funding to partnering entities that can contribute a significant share of construction costs to a project.

The Support Program will provide grants to smaller local governments and nonprofit or co-op water system owners for at-risk sewer and water infrastructure.

Eligible applicants include local and tribal governments and owners and operators of qualifying water systems.

Funds may be used to invest in critical utility infrastructure projects that:

Improve access to clean drinking water.

Support vital wastewater infrastructure.

Increase availability of affordable housing.

All projects must be located within the boundaries of Pierce County.

The Sewer and Water Utility Infrastructure Grant Program was established to improve public health, preserve existing infrastructure, support an increase in affordable housing options, and create jobs to ensure a more equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the grant program, eligibility requirements, and the application process, visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/ARPAUtility.