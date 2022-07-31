Golf with Seahawk Alum, Win Pebble Beach Vacation at “Buffalo Soldiers” Golf Classic – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke news story.

Get Ready! The 8th Annual Buffalo Soldiers Golf Classic is set for Friday, 26 August at Eagles Pride Golf Course in DuPont, WA.

Former Seahawk players Alonzo Mitz, Paul John and Nino Gray will be joining the fun as well as talented musician and local favorite Michael Powers. Besides green fees and golf cart your registration fee includes a tasty box lunch, a post game Ribs and Chicken BBQ plus TWO $10,000 “Hole in One” opportunities, plus Auction, Raffle, Prizes and lots more.

But wait, there’s more! Professional Long Driver Tony “Trigger” Teal will be making a personal appearance as part of our first ever “Hole in Two” contest. Any team or individual who makes a qualifying donation will have the opportunity to hole out Teal’s 400 yard drive on our Par 5 Hole. And if you do hole out, you will win a $5,000 dream vacation for two to Pebble Beach Lodge in California. Vacation includes airfare, two nights lodging plus three rounds of golf! What a deal! Complete details on the attached flyer.

Registration begins at 11 am with a Shotgun/Scrabble start at 1 pm. Individual registration is $150 and a Team of Four is $600.

Proceeds from the event help support the acclaimed Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers “Youth Education” programs that provide inspirational, historically based after school and outdoor learning classes.

Event is open to everyone. Event volunteers also welcome. Complete details and registration forms available at: www.BuffaloSoldiersTacoma.org then click Our Events or by calling 253-272-4257.

Join us, tell your friends, consider gathering up a foursome, but don’t Miss Out on a truly Fun Day!

Eagles Pride is located just west of Interstate 5 at Exit 116 – 1529 Mounts Rd SW in DuPont, WA. 98495. See YOU there!

PS: Affordable business and military sponsorships are still available to include “Hole Sponsorships” with on-site presence.