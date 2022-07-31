7th St NW and W Stewart Ave nighttime intersection closures – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th St NW and W Stewart Ave over two nights to dig a trench across the road and adjust the fiber line so a new storm drain line can be installed. In addition, the sidewalks on each corner of the intersection will be closed until the end of August, to allow for installation of underground utility work in preparation for installing 4-way traffic lights.

When

Intersection closure: Monday night, August 1st through Wednesday morning, August 3rd, from 9pm until 5am each night.

Sidewalk closures: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, through end of August. Pedestrians crossing the railroad tracks should use the 5th St crossing.

Daytime shoulder work on W Stewart Ave will be performed Monday August 8th through Friday August 19th, 7am until 5pm, Monday through Friday, with minimal traffic impacts.

Where

7th St NW and W Stewart Ave

More