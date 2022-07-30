Summer Months is a Time to Pursue Honors, Awards, and Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

When you exist in spaces that weren’t built for you, sometimes just being you is the revolution.

A Single Approach is not what we recommend!

A single approach to obtaining the necessary resources to complete one’s education is not what we recommend! Some colleges today cost $45,000 or more per year and this does not include living and experience expenses.

We have had the opportunity to test several methods with thousands of individuals each year and have found that a number of ways which enable students to succeed.

Internal Revenue Tax Code – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

Will this process allow you to use these funds to create opportunities for the student?

Beyond the standard Financial Aid Programs, are other federal, state or tribal and other programs which may assist you? (A few examples are these which may fix your situation)

Social Media – Don’t post anything which would compromise you or your objectives.

LinkedIn – Once setup and functioning, your experience, current situation and story should be told here.

Crowdfunding Sites for Fundraising – Gofundme (www.gofundme.com/), Facebook (www.facebook.com/fundraisers) and Paypal (www.paypal.com/us/home) are only a few of the places where funds can be raised to support you and your causes.

INTERNSHIPS or other paid positions are available from many organizations – (www.internships.com/) these should be included in a resume and/or portfolio.

Are there school or industry specific programs which may be of assistance?

Can local trainer, teachers, mentors, supplier or trusted advocates be of assistance?

Are your documents ready?

Biographically Statement

Personal Portfolio

Resume

School and Community Recognition & Awards

School Transcript

Test Scores

References

Thank You Cards

A legal review of documents receive from parties seeking to contract, be reviewed by Legal Counsel, if none is available, a program is, enroll at: plnew.wearelegalshield.com

What is The Funding College Project – We work with participants from Preschool age and to Adulthood, our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience and offer a look ahead for some and a reminder to others.

We start where you want and test a number of techniques and strategies to assure success for those actively engaged in finding resources for in school and after school expenses.

It’s FREE – We are trying to spread the word about Honors, Awards and Scholarships to as many people as can be reached, please share this information widely.

We do things differently and may nominate, recommend or encourage others to support you.

QUARTERLY SPONSOR COMMUNICATION – We have used and Recommend an Introduction to yourself or a goal or project with which you identify be sent to prospective sponsor, supporters, scholarship committees and institutional staff that you may need for future activities. This is done using a folded 11”X17” or 8 1/2”X11” piece of paper or the creation of a website which can be updated. These should use few words but contain Action Oriented pictures of your activities and a Personal Statement. Our use of these documents were started 2 years before the goal or longer.

How to use Scholarship Guides – Plan ahead. Look ahead about three months for deadlines and update/confirm deadlines to ensure you apply in time. If a deadline or other important information is not posted, contact the organization and ask for missing information: Hi. My name is _______ and I’m calling about the _____ scholarship. I’m interested in applying and would like more information. I would like to know more information about: The deadline for submitting my application: _______________________ Thank you very much for your help. I look forward to submitting my application. Save everything. Complete application requirements and save all of your written work on your computer. Revise. Revise. Revise! Review your essays, statements, and all written work before submitting. Always ask someone to read your application one more time before the final submission.

active honors, awards, scholarships

FREE COLLEGE COURSES FOR SENIORS IN EVERY STATE – We’re living longer than ever before and doing so in better health. So what can you do when you retire and want to keep your mind sharp or need to gain additional skills to stay competitive at work? For many, the answer is to go back to school. But tuition can be prohibitively expensive. At the same time, schools want their classrooms to be full of engaged students, regardless of age. In the interest of continuing education, many colleges and universities offer reduced or free college for seniors (typically, adults 60 and up, although the rules vary). In fact, we found at least one option in every state and the District of Columbia. Link: www.msn.com/en-us/money/careersandeducation/free-college-courses-for-seniors-in-every-state/ss-AAW5GVr

What is Access Scholarships? We’re a scholarship search tool striving to connect students with scholarship opportunities, helpful information, and resources that they need to be successful in their higher education journeys and beyond. Link: accessscholarships.com/

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS CAN BE EASY! Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free. Link: www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

The Gates Scholarship – Award Amount: $20,000–$60,000 – Number of Awards 300 – Open: July 15, 2022. Deadline: September 15, 2022. The scholarship is aimed at supporting minority students who want to further their education. This scholarship is for students from low-income households who require financial assistance, to be eligible to apply you also need to be Pell eligible. The Federal Pell Grant is only granted to undergraduate students pursuing their first degree and who display financial need. Selected scholars receive funding for all costs of attendance that are not covered by other means as determined by the scholar’s university or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Costs covered by the scholarship include tuition, books, room, board, transportation, and other personal costs. Link: www.thegatesscholarship.org/scholarship

Think like there is no box!

Scholarships for High School and College Students: Tips for Searching & Applying!

Look, the search and application process for scholarships for high school seniors is not always a smooth-sailing process. But, the fact that you’ve made it this far in the post and are taking the initiative to learn more about scholarships is a great start in itself!

Here are a few quick tips to help you along your scholarship journey…

1. Set goals for yourself along the way. I was a high school senior not too long ago, so I know exactly what it’s like to have to create a balance between your schoolwork, extracurriculars, college applications, and scholarships.

It’s not always an easy task, but that’s why you should work on setting goals for yourself and creating a scholarship strategy!

Your goals should be SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant/Realistic, Timely). Setting goals for things such as how much you are aiming to earn from scholarships and when you will set aside time to search and apply will help you to stay on track with what you want to achieve.

2. Know where to look. If you’re here and you’re reading this, that means you know one great place to look! Access Scholarship Search Engines are an awesome resource with tons of scholarships for high school seniors. Be sure to…

Reach out to your school counselor to discuss some of the local scholarships that are out there for you to apply for

Head over to your state’s financial aid website to learn more about their grants and resources

3. Apply often. Don’t think of the scholarship process as one that you can engage in only once every few months and see success with.

The scholarship process requires consistency and dedication. If you want to have the best chance at winning scholarships, you need to be dedicated to the process (creating a healthy mix of mostly essay scholarships with some no-essay scholarships is a good strategy) and put in the effort!

4. Be organized, thorough, and on time. Lots of students find it helpful to organize their scholarship application and search process using a spreadsheet (virtual or physical). These are extremely useful because you can keep track of important deadlines, requirements for each scholarship, and more.

5. Think as if there is no box. We have provided you with a ton of great scholarships for elementary students or high school seniors right here in this post.

In addition to these, don’t be afraid to venture out to find scholarships that are specific to YOU in all aspects! This means thinking critically about your hobbies and interests, and passions outside of academics.

It also means thinking about things that define who you are that you could potentially leverage in your scholarship search. For example, are you a soon-to-be first-generation college student? Or maybe you’re planning on pursuing a STEM degree? These are just two areas that you can identify and use to search for scholarships!

Education is a right, not a privilege!

We have been in this arena for several decades and have helped a few people along the way, making a friend or directing committees, smart individuals and schools.

Leaving students with financial burden, taking their focus away from their studies to pursue a full time job and allowing graduates to face an eternity of debt makes education inaccessible for many families. However if the alternative is admitting students based on their financial situations, a much more biased and inaccessible policy, then I choose the former. Denying students entrance to our schools because of their economic background is wrong; it makes education a privilege not a right.

SWENEXT – OUTREACH PROGRAM FOR GIRLS K-12 – To expand the SWE community, developing a new way for girls (ages 17 and under) to learn and participate in engineering-introducing SWENext! Provides young girls, parents, and educators with the tools to increase their understanding of the engineering field. Establish engagement in engineering early on. Link: swe-sc.org/outreach2/swene-outreach-program-for-girls-k-12/

ACT SIX – Act Six provides leadership training and full scholarships for emerging urban and community leaders to make a difference on campus and in their communities at home. Link: www.actsix.org/

CAREERONESTOP – Search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities. Link: www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Training/find-scholarships.aspx

ASIAN PACIFIC ISLANDER SCHOLARSHIP FUND – The Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship Fund (APIASF) is the nation’s largest 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides scholarships to Asian and Pacific Islander Americans (APIAs) with financial need. Link: www.apiasf.org/

THE ONLINE GUIDE TO SCHOLARSHIPS, FINANCIAL AID AND MORE FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDENTS – The largest online directory of scholarships and financial aid opportunities for African American and other minority students. The programs listed on our web site give away millions of dollars in college funding, and are sponsored by foundations, government agencies and even corporations from all over the country! Link: www.blackscholarships.org/

THE AMERICAN INDIAN COLLEGE FUND supports American Indian and Alaska Native college students seeking technical, undergraduate and graduate degrees at tribal colleges and other nonprofit, accredited schools. Link: collegefund.org/students/scholarships/

Bureau of Indian Education – The BIE serves American Indian and Alaska Native postsecondary students through higher education scholarships and support funding for tribal colleges and universities. Link: www.bie.edu/landing-page/scholarships-internships

Hispanic Scholarship Fund empowers families with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing scholarships and support services to as many exceptional students as possible. Link: www.hsf.net/

Japanese American Citizens League – National Scholarship Program – The JACL has been helping students achieve their educational dreams with the National Scholarship and Awards Program since 1946. The program currently offers over 30 awards, with an annual total of over $70,000 in scholarships to qualified students nationwide.

The National Scholarship and Awards Program offers scholarships to students who are entering freshman, undergraduate, graduate, law, in the creative & performing arts, and those with financial need. All scholarships are one-time awards.

The National JACL Scholarship Program will now be totally online! This means all of the applications can be done on your computer/tablet through the online application form and submitted online. NO MAILING REQUIRED! As such there will be some new guidelines and changes which you can find listed below in the 2022 Scholarship Guidelines document and on the applications themselves. Also note, the applications will NOT save if you close or reload your window, so please fill them out in one sitting!

Please note: In addition to the National JACL Scholarship Program, many JACL chapters administer their own local scholarship programs. To find out if your chapter offers additional scholarships or if you’d like to ask questions and receive insight for National Scholarships please see the list at the site! If your chapter’s scholarship contact is not listed, please find your chapter’s website and contact information. Link: jacl.org/scholarships

QUESTBRIDGE is a powerful platform that connects the nation’s brightest students from low-income backgrounds with leading institutions of higher education and further opportunities. We are an aggregator of excellence. By facilitating these exchanges, QuestBridge aims to increase the percentage of talented low-income students attending the nation’s best universities and the ranks of national leadership itself. What we know – Abundant low-income talent exists. Annually, 30,000 talented low-income students nationally are academically qualified, but the majority of them don’t even apply, to match top low-income students with every full-need scholarship at top American colleges. Link: apply.questbridge.org/register/refer-a-student

EVERYDAY YOUNG HEROES ARE YOUNG PEOPLE, AGES 5-25, WHO ARE IMPROVING THEIR COMMUNITIES THROUGH SERVICE TO OTHERS and making significant progress in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Always Accepting Nominations – Each week, YSA selects one young person weekly who receives a letter & certificate of recognition and is highlighted in YSA’s Youth Service Briefing e-newsletter & social media. Link: ysa.org/grants/eyh/

STATE CONTACTS – Contact the department of education, the higher education agency, special education agency and adult education agency in your state. Link: www2.ed.gov/about/contacts/state/index.html

COLLEGE NAVIGATOR can help you find programs, and resources. nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator/

COLLEGE SCORECARD – The U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard has the most reliable data on college costs, graduation, and post-college earnings. College Scorecard Find the college that’s the best fit for you! It is intended for consumers to compare the cost and value of higher education institutions in the United States. It displays data in five areas: cost, graduation rate, employment rate, average amount borrowed, and loan default rate. Link: collegescorecard.ed.gov/

APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM – Have a career path or location in mind? Enter them and we’ll help you find apprenticeship opportunities near you. Link: www.apprenticeship.gov/apprenticeship-job-finder

American Red Cross – Leaders Save Lives Scholarship Program – Amount: $2,500 – Deadline: August 31, 2022

Coordinate a summer blood drive through the Leaders Save Lives program and join the impressive group of youth across the nation who are helping save lives with the American Red Cross. You could earn leadership experience, volunteer with hours, an Amazon.com Gift Card and be entered to win a college scholarship. Sign in to host a blood drive while school is out of session during one of the program time frames. Form a recruitment committee to help make your blood drive a success. Recruit your friends, family and the community to donate at your blood drive.

Awards Available: See Description – Summer 2022: June 1-Aug 31, 2022 – Winter 2022-23: Dec. 15, 2022 – Jan. 15, 2023. Link: www.redcrossblood.org/hosting-a-blood-drive/learn-about-hosting/why-host-a-blood-drive/leaders-save-lives.html

Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation – Amount: Varied – See Award Timeline – The Educational Advancement Foundation succeeds through the generosity of friends, corporate and community supporters and people like you. Generous contributions make it possible for individuals from all over the world and walks of life to complete a program of study, obtain seed money to transform an idea into a reality, or start or complete a research project. Your donations to the Educational Advancement Foundation also support community service organizations and community service projects which target the communities in which we serve, including volunteer programs related to scholarship and academic pursuits. Making a difference would not be possible without the commitment and volunteer efforts of the Educational Advancement Foundation’s donors and contributors. Link: akaeaf.org/scholarships

UNIGO $10K SCHOLARSHIP – Deadline: December 31, 2022. Being funny can get you far in life – it makes people like you and may open up a lot of doors. Smart people are generally always in demand, and they can usually command high salaries. Rich people are more likely to be able to focus only doing things they enjoy.

It’s important to be happy with who you are, regardless of your wealth or intelligence level. So tell us, would you rather be smart, funny or rich…and why? Link: www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/unigo-10k-scholarship

The Unigo $10K Scholarship could help increase your education with $10,000 to use towards school.

NYC INJURY ATTORNEYS P.C. $500 ESSAY SCHOLARSHIP – 2022 – NYC personal injury attorneys are known for getting the best settlement for their personal injury clients. We want to help the future generation of New York City personal injury lawyers fund their education by offering an annual $500 scholarship. The Scholarship will be based on an essay competition focused on personal injury law. Deadline: December 31, 2022. Link: nyc-injury-attorneys.com/scholarship/

Our success in helping others to earn International, National and local awards comes in part, because we are an OPEN ACCESS PORTAL, which receives assistance from planners, program administers and granters from around the world.

SCHOLARSHIPS BY AGE – Education is a basic human right – Education is a basic human right, and it is central to unlocking human capabilities. But its benefits go far beyond these monetary gains: education also makes people

healthier and gives them more control over their lives. Link: www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarship-directory/age

Education is not free the lessons may have consequences…

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT TO SEARCH FOR SCHOLARSHIPS OVER THE SUMMER

Summer is one of the best times to search for scholarships. Here are a few reasons why you should be finding money to pay for college during the summer months.

One of the most important resources students can utilize for a smoother journey through college is scholarships. Scholarships are a key form of financial aid that students don’t have to worry about paying back—and the best part is you can apply for them whether you’re currently a high school student or already an undergraduate or graduate student. Here are a few reasons why it’s important to amp up your scholarship search during the summer.

You have more time on your hands – The summer months allow you to unwind after a long school year, but they can also serve as a time to do all the things you didn’t have time to get to. During the school year, you’re occupied with classes, homework, extracurricular activities, and maybe even a part-time job. A busy school schedule can lead you to forget about other important duties, like filling out scholarships applications. However, the summer presents a great opportunity to catch up on these things and devote your focus to them as you’re most likely dealing with fewer academic responsibilities. Finding scholarships can be time consuming, so reviewing various opportunities you’re eligible for and making note of their requirements, deadlines, and other details can make the process of applying for them much easier. Dedicating time to the scholarship search leads to better organization and overall efficiency in expediting applications. As you intentionally spend more time seeking and applying for scholarships, you’ll increase your chances of having less financial burden in the future.

You can explore your major interests – Another benefit of choosing to work harder on your scholarship search over the summer is you can take more time to explore your interests. Many scholarships are associated with specific organizations related to certain fields that promote unique values, and they may host events or activities for students to partake in that can be beneficial to your growth. By looking further into the organizations that offer scholarships related to your current major or area(s) of interest, you may learn more about a particular field you’d like to pursue. These organizations can provide enriching academic environments and professional development opportunities that can enable students to grow in their interests and overall journeys before and during college. By taking note of who’s offering certain scholarships and what their mission is, you may be able to refer to valuable resources to assist you in the future. This can lead students to reflect on where their passions lie as well as who they can connect with to receive more insight.

You can increase your productivity – Searching for scholarships over the summer allows you to make good use of your time. While it’s important to give yourself a mental break from academics, it’s also wise to make time for things that can greatly benefit you. If you find yourself bored over the summer, use your free time to pursue extracurricular interests while also working on your professional growth. Professional growth and strong extracurriculars are both often eligibility requirements for scholarships and dedicating some extra time to these activities this summer will only make you a stronger applicant. Summer break gives you the freedom to explore more opportunities outside of time constraints and restrictions you may have at other points during the year. Therefore, it’s highly recommended to use that time to your advantage and seek out application-boosting opportunities.

The scholarship search may seem like it’s never-ending, but it holds the potential to yield great results for your academic, personal, and professional future. Summer break is a great time to begin or continue your search—and it’s an opportunity you should not be wasting!

BioMatrix Scholarships for the Bleeding Disorders Community – Hemophilia Federation of America – Amount: $1,000 – Deadline: August 1, 2022. BioMatrix offers six (6) $1,000 scholarships assisting individuals in the bleeding disorders community seeking higher education. Each opportunity is offered exclusively to several demographics within the bleeding disorder community including women, men, inhibitor patients and immediate family members. Link: www.biomatrixsprx.com/bleeding-disorders-scholarships#

Bryant Gladney Paramedic Education Scholarship – Amount: $1,000 – Deadline: August 1, 2022 – The Bryant Gladney Paramedic Education Scholarship is for students who are attending a program to become a Paramedic. We are looking for students who display a strong passion for serving their community and who plan to pursue a life-long career in emergency medicine. We award four $1,000 scholarships per year. Applications for fall programs are due August 1st. Applicants must be 18 years or older and live in the United States. Link: www.cfcmfoundation.org/donations/bryant-gladney-paramedic-education-scholarship-fund/

Deivery Harris Empowerment Scholarship – Amount: $1,000 – Deadline: August 1, 2022 – Deivery Harris was a lifelong educator and mentor, who believed in empowering, inspiring, and supporting the youth of her community. The scholarships, in the amount of $1000, will reward the hard work, achievement, and community involvement of two deserving African-American students from Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida and empower them as they ascend to the next level of their education. Link: www.justicetribe.org/deiveryharrisempowermentscholarship

Dr. Paul Ernsberger graduate student Research Scholarship – Amount: $2,500 – Deadline: August 1, 2022 – The mission of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance is to change perceptions of fat and end size discrimination through advocacy, education, and support. The goal of the Dr. Paul Ernsberger Research Scholarship is to provide financial support to graduate students currently enrolled in a graduate program with an accredited U.S. college or university. Dr. Ernsberger’s decades of research on metabolic syndrome, diabetes, weight cycling, and the medical harm caused by diet obsession and weight bias has had an immeasurable impact on debunking myths and misunderstandings about fat and health. It is an honor for NAAFA to support the continuation of his important work by supporting graduate students who hope to carry on and advance Dr. Ernsberger’s legacy.

Link: naafa.org/scholarship2022

Elizabeth M. Mauro Reimbursement Program – Amount: $1,000 – Deadline: August 1, 2022. The Actuary – A Career Change: Elizabeth M. Mauro Reimbursement Program recognizes the resources available to career changers aspiring to transition into the actuarial profession. This Actuarial Exam Reimbursement Program opportunity was in memory of Elizabeth M. (Liz) Mauro to honor her dedication to becoming an actuary following several years in another

profession. It will serve as a reminder of her dedication to helping others achieve their goals.

Applicants must be 25 years or older by application deadline date, must not have received any Actuarial Designation and must be legally authorized to work in the U.S. Must have passed at least one actuarial exam within the twenty-four months prior to the application due date and must not receive reimbursement for these exam registration fees and/or study materials from any other reimbursement program (including employee programs). Link: www.actuarialfoundation.org/scholarships/elizabeth-m-mauro-reimbursement-program/

Scholarship America Dream Award – Open: August 15, 2022| Deadline: October 14, 2022 | National

Scholarship America’s Dream Award is a renewable scholarship fund targeted toward completion. Awards will be given to students entering their second year or higher of education beyond high school, based on the fact that too often scholarships are only offered in their freshman year. Award amounts will grow each year, helping ensure that students can afford to complete their degrees.

Dream Award scholarships for 2022-23 include general scholarships, STEM-specific scholarships (for study in science, technology, engineering and math-related majors) and the World Journal Dream Award Scholarship for Chinese American students. Financial need will be considered in determining award amounts.

To qualify, students must have received a high school diploma or equivalent from a U.S. school and must be planning to complete a minimum of one full year of postsecondary education by the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Applicants must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at the sophomore-year level or higher at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2023-24 academic year and must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, U.S. permanent resident (holders of a Permanent Resident Card), or individuals granted deferred action status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA). Link: learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dreamaward/

NOT TO SPEAK IS TO SPEAK! NOT TO ACT IS TO ACT!

Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley Scholarship – Amount: $2,500 – Deadline: August 01, 2022 – Awards Available: 2 – The Horror Writers Association (HWA) offers the Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley Scholarship to assist in the professional

development of our members as horror writers. The scholarship is open to all applicants: membership in HWA is not a requirement. Applicants for the Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley Scholarship must be female or transgender female and

submit work based on the horror genre. For more information or to apply, please visit the scholarship provider’s website. Link: horrorscholarships.com/general-application-info/

Mentoris Project Essay Contest – Amount: $1,000 – Deadline: August 01, 2022 – Awards Available: 3 – The Mentoris Project Essay Contest was created to introduce high school students to inspirational people whose influence on our culture has endured. Some are readily known, others more obscure, but they all have one thing in common: they came into the world under humble or ordinary circumstances, yet through determination and a calling to help others, became extraordinary. The contest is open to students in the 11th and 12th grade in the U.S. (or international equivalent of the 11th and 12th grade). The Mentoris Project publishes biographies and biographical novels about trailblazers in art, government, music, STEM, and more. Read the Mentoris book of your choice and submit a 1,000-word double-spaced essay that addresses the following questions: Why do you think the main character matters to us today?, How did the main character respond to challenges, setbacks and defeats? or What lessons did you learn from the main character’s actions and attitudes and how can you apply them to your own life? For more information or to apply, please visit the scholarship provider’s website. Link: mentorisproject.org/

Nancy Hall Memorial Scholarship For Women in Material Handling and Supply Chain – Award: $1,000 – Due: August 01, 2022 – Awards Available: 1 – The Nancy Hall Memorial Scholarship was created to offer financial aid to women who are pursuing careers in material handling, warehousing and heavy equipment. This scholarship is open to any students that are located within the United States and are either entering or are currently enrolled in college in the year the scholarship is awarded. The student must express an interest in pursuing a career in material handling/warehousing in their application. Funds must be used towards education. (Tuition, fees, books.) This scholarship is a one year award – former recipients are encouraged to apply if they meet the requirements. Link: midfloridamaterialhandling.com/about-us/scholarship/

NFWL Essay Student Scholarship Contest – Award: $5,000 – Due: August 01, 2022 Awards Available: See Description – NFWL has a long-standing tradition of supporting young women. Over the years, the scholarship has brought together some of the nation’s leading young scholars for a week of mentorship, learning, and growth.

Scholarship winners have gone on to attend top universities, found non-profit organizations, and pursue their dream careers. During NFWL’s Annual Conference, winners spend extensive time with an elected woman mentor. These young women learn about a diverse array of policy areas from their mentors, while also learning about what it is like to be an elected woman. Leadership is a pillar of the program and winners engage in various personal and professional development programs to bolster their individual growth. Applicants will write an essay on one of the topics outlined in the application. Essays should be 400-600 words, single spaced, 12-point font, Times New Roman. Cite all references in the citation style of your choice. Link: www.womenlegislators.org/programs/scholarships/

PTAC CREW SCHOLARSHIP FOR HVAC STUDENTS – Award: $1,500 – Due: August 01, 2022 – Awards Available: 1. PTAC Crew will award $1,500 to one student, either currently attending or planning to attend a vocational or technical school. Applicants must be a registered student at a vocational or technical college in the United States for the upcoming school year, be enrolled in an HVAC or HVAC-related program. Students with full academic scholarships are not eligible to enter. Link: If you have any questions or comments about this contest, you may contact us at scholarship@ptaccrew.com.

3.5 MILLION JOBS WILL NEED TO BE FILLED BY 2025.

UAF College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences Scholarships – $2,000 – Due: August 01, 2022 – See Description. Each semester, scholarships are available to new students (freshmen or transfer) entering the B.S. or B.A. Fisheries degree programs. The number of awards given and award vary, but typically range from $500 to $2,000. To be eligible, students must apply and be admitted to the B.S. or B.A. Fisheries degree program. Link: www.uaf.edu/cfos/academics/graduate/scholarships-funding/

UAIC Native American Scholarship Program – Description Amount – August 01, 2022 – Awards Available: See Description. The United Auburn Indian Community Scholarship Program supports the educational aspirations

of other Native Americans in UAIC’s multi-county area giving scholarships to selected Indians enrolled in higher education programs. Link: www.auburnrancheria.com/programs/

Zonta Club of Madison Young Women in Public Affairs Award – $40,000 – Due: August 01, 2022. The Young Women in Public Affairs Program is a monetary award program that encourages young college-bound women

to participate in public and political life. Award levels are $500 local, $1,000 district and $4,000 international. Zonta International is a worldwide service organization of executives in business and the professions working together to advance the status of women. The awards recognize students’ commitment to volunteerism, leadership achievements, and dedication to the advancement of the status of women worldwide. Applicant must be a high school senior who lives in the Madison, Wisconsin area. Applicant must be accepted to a four year college or university. Link: www.zonta.org/Web/Our_Programs/Education/Young_Women_in_Public_Affairs_Award/Web/Programs/Education/Young_Women_in_Public_Affairs_Award.aspx

ARC of Washington Trust Fund Research Grants – Awards Available: See Description – Due: August 03, 2022. Since 1950 the Arc of Washington Trust Fund has promoted research on the causes, prevention, and treatment of intellectual disabilities and its personal, social, and legal consequences. The Trust provides grants to researchers in the states of Washington, Oregon, Alaska or Idaho and in British Columbia. Because the Arc Trust Fund is small compared to public funding sources, preference is given to junior investigators. The application process is in two stages: a letter of intent and the grant proposal. For more information or to apply, please visit the scholarship provider’s website. Link: www.arctrustfund.org/research-grants

SAS Clean Air Scholarship – Award: $2,500 – Due: August 05, 2022 – The SAS Clean Air Scholarship requires an “Air Quality Importance Story” – Using any format or tools (video, infographics, words, photos, modeling, original art, and imagery) tell us what air quality means to you. Creativity counts! Eligible candidates must also submit a 500-1000 word “About Me Essay” to help us get to know a little more about you and why you’d be a good candidate for this scholarship. In addition, answer just one (1) of the questions on our website about clean air and the environment.

Applicants must be a citizen or legal resident of the United States of America or have a valid student visa; Must be registered as a student at an accredited high school, college, or university within the United States only and must have High School – at least a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale or College – at least a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. For more information or to apply, please visit the scholarship provider’s website. Link: www.sentryair.com/blog/company-news/sas-clean-air-scholarship/#

Scholarships can come in all sizes – Link: www.scholarships.com/

PETERSON’S – Peterson’s is a one-stop scholarship resource — not that we recommend this strategy — with a number of great (and free!) resources. The site boasts $10 billion in scholarship awards and has an impressive collection of articles, test prep resources and more.

But it’s not just a stockpile of scholarships. It also has the tools and tips you need to start your search — and its search filters make navigation simple. Link: www.petersons.com/

UNIGO – Like Peterson’s, Unigo has plenty to offer beyond just scholarships, including jobs, internships, college profiles and rankings, articles and a textbook store. When it comes to scholarships, the site offers both profile-based matching as well as easy-to-browse categories. Perhaps best of all is its user-friendly interface, which is somewhat reminiscent of a photo-sharing site. Link: www.unigo.com/

College Scholarship & Admission Essay

Editor’s Note: You may want to take a look at some the other essays and documents collected on the internet. Using your search engine you may be able to find your ideal voice, gain some insight or discover a new way to say those throughs and feeling, as there are many samples.

Format – Most committees will allow you to write in any format or style you choose. However, the general format of “Intro-Body-Conclusion” is the most common path for success. Ultimately your goal is to use whatever structure best fits your style of presentation.

Introduction – Your first paragraph should usually be dedicated to introducing yourself or the matter you are going to discuss. To grab the admission boards attention, your opener should be truly killer. Usage of tools such as a rhetorical question, factual statement, and so on is welcomed in admission essays as well.

However, it is always important to keep in your head that the essay is about you. Establish a connection between you and the reader and give them a base to understand the information you are going to provide in the body.

Body – This is where you uncover your topic. You need to relate the subject of discussion to your personal experience and your identity. Show why the subject at hand is important to you and what you have to say about it. Do not forget to include the following things from your…

Your challenges

Your successes

Lessons learned

Your beliefs

Your goals – Fill the body of the text with these aspects of your life. Make sure it has a direct relation to the subject to avoid writing an autobiography. Make sure that information that you are providing can be supported by your transcripts or high school progress.

Conclusion – The conclusion can be thought of as an open statement to the admission board. In this section, your aim is to demonstrate why should you be eligible to receive the award or study at the University of your choice. You can do it in an inconspicuous manner, or you can be straightforward. That will be based on the flexibility of the committee or of institution’s instructions.

Initiative and follow through count…

Tina was a student in the high school where I counseled, she approached me and others to share her plan. She proposed to contract and intern for a group of business women in exchange for them underwriting her college costs. Yes, Tina got her Master’s in Business and the group got a return on their investment.

Some of the newly minted 18 year old’s were given serious consideration at their university in part, because they had Unique Qualifications and were the CEO or Chairman of a real organization, like Savannah.

When we encountered Savannah, she was just another hopeful middle schooler with a dream of one day going to college, being filled with excitement and a great deal of enthusiasm. A talented student athlete, selected by her peers as a Team Captain, and honored by the State Athletic Association, Kiwanis International, Haitian Disaster Relief, and by Kairos Prison Ministry.

She said, ”College is a great place to start or have your own corporation.”

Unique Qualifications and legal protection provide by LegalSHIELD – plnew.wearelegalshield.com/

PLACES TO LOOK FOR HONORS, AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS

Paying for college, extracurricular and hobbies which advance a student is one of the biggest concerns students and parents have about college. As the cost of education has skyrocketed, more and more families are concerned about the possibility of their children going to college. Although the price tag for an advanced or college education can seem out of reach, there is a lot of financial help available.

One of the most common questions I receive from students and parents is about scholarships and where to look. The reason I created the scholarship database on my website. However, I know there are scholarships I am missing. Therefore, here are a few places to look for awards, scholarships and financial aid.

Scholarship Search Sites. There are some great scholarship search sites available that allow students to create profiles with their information. Once the students provide their information, the scholarship search site will create a list of scholarships that they meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, the sites will notify the students every time a scholarship is added to their database in which the student may meet the eligibility requirements. Some great scholarship sites to consider are Fastweb, Cappex, and Unigo. Sometimes one of the sites will know about a scholarship the others sites do not. Therefore, to ensure students find out about the most scholarship, they may want to consider creating profiles with each scholarship site.

Colleges and Universities. The largest providers of grants and scholarships are the institutions themselves. Therefore, as you are doing your research on colleges you may want to attend in the future, look at the financial aid options that are available at the institutions. Fill out the net price calculators at the colleges you are considering getting an estimate of the financial aid you will receive if you were to attend in the future. Finding good financial fit colleges is very important when looking at colleges.

A. Colleges financial aid offices. In addition to the aid the institution gives students, many financial aid offices have databases of outside scholarships. Some scholarships will be national scholarships open to all students while others will be only open to students at your college. The institution-specific scholarships may only be advertised in the college’s financial aid office. Check the financial aid office website, follow them on social media (if available), and visit the physical office to learn about other outside scholarships.

B. College department offices. Once you know the major you are considering, or you are already enrolled in a major, check with the department office at the college. Many academic departments at colleges get notifications for scholarships that are specifically offered to students studying that academic discipline.

Federal Government. The federal government gives a lot of free money away to students to help pay for college. Therefore, students should submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) when it becomes available for the upcoming school year. Pay attention to deadlines because if you miss the deadline, you may be out of luck. Check out the FAFSA4caster no matter where you are in the college admissions process to get an estimate of the aid you may receive from the U.S. Department of Education.

State Government. Many state governments give a lot of free money away to help students pay for college as well. In addition to grants based on financial need, many states offer grants for specific populations, such as homeless youth. Check with your state to learn about the grant possibilities available to you.

High school counseling office. Many local scholarships are not advertised widely. Instead, local scholarship providers give information about their scholarships to high schools to advertise to their students. Students should check with their school counselor to see if they have a list of local scholarships available. Also check with the college or career center, and teachers who teach classes such as AVID or TRIO that are focused on helping students attend colleges in the future.

Other local high schools. Sometimes scholarship providers only provide scholarship information to one or two high schools. However, the eligibility requirements could be open to other students in the local area. Students should visit the websites of area high schools and see if they have scholarship lists available. Scholarship lists, if available on school websites, will probably be found on the counseling or career center pages of the school website.

Local organizations and companies. While many local scholarship providers will notify high schools of their scholarship opportunities, others do not. It might be worth it to check with local businesses and organizations to see if they offer scholarships. Places to check can include the local chamber of commerce or company websites.

Employers. Sometimes employers offer scholarships to their employees, or employee’s children. Students should check with their employer, as well as their parent’s employer for scholarship opportunities.

Organization affiliations. Organizations in which students or their parents have affiliations may give scholarships. Some of these scholarships are specifically open to members or persons affiliated with the organization or may give preference to affiliated individuals. Examples could be banks, churches, or student organizations. When looking at organizations, look locally and nationally. For example, check with your specific church, but if you attend a church affiliated with a specific denomination, check with the national office as well.

Many students and parents wait until their senior year to start looking for honors, awards & scholarship. However, there are extracurricular and hobbies which advance a student available for younger students. Therefore, as students discover their desire to attend or participate, they should start searching for opportunities. In addition, it is never too late to look. Even after students enroll in their program or college, they should continue looking for ways to help them pay for their future. Honors, Awards & Scholarships are out there; check out these places where students may find free money for college or other desires that they will not have to pay back.

Earn scholarships as early as 9th grade and discover your path to the best college for you.

Whether you are a high school student looking to attend a 4-year college or a community college student, looking to transfer to a 4-year, college just got a lot more achievable. Your total earnings previewed in RaiseMe are a minimum guarantee of the financial award that you will receive from a 4-year institution if you apply and are accepted.

We’re here to help! Whether you’re looking to learn more about RaiseMe, about financial aid and college search, or hear from other students, we have helpful material for you. Link: www.raise.me/

EARN EASY SCHOLARSHIPS THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE – Are you between the ages of 13 and 25 years old and live in the U.S. (or are a U.S. citizen, but living abroad), interested in volunteering, and looking for scholarship opportunities? Then you’re in the right spot. Enter for the opportunity to win by doing community service. No essays, no GPA requirements, no recommendations, no applications…and you can enter multiple scholarships. Official rules apply. DoSomething.org has awarded $800,000 in scholarships over the past 5 years to over 350 winners. And don’t worry, if you haven’t chosen a college or university yet, we’ll hold on to your money and there isn’t really a time limit on that. Link: www.dosomething.org/us/about/easy-scholarships

American Opportunity Tax Credit – Internal Revenue Service – American Opportunity Tax Credit is a credit for qualified education expenses paid for an eligible student for the first four years of higher education. If you’re filing a tax return, you may need to include scholarships and grants as taxable income. Tax benefits for higher education, such as loan interest deductions, credits and tuition programs, may help lower the tax you owe. You can get a maximum annual credit per eligible student. Link: www.irs.gov/individuals/students

preregister to vote – 16 and 17 year old individuals have the opportunity to preregister to vote on upcoming elections and should avail themselves of that opportunity.

Here in Washington, it’s a great day to remind your friends and family to check their registrations by going to:

Link: voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx

One of the least used credentials in a RESUME and/or PORTFOLIO it is viewed favorably by the community, college admissions and employer. It is your badge of honor.

DON’T THINK OUTSIDE THINK LIKE THERE IS NO BOX!