Lakewood receives $325,000 in commerce grants – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The state Department of Commerce issued three grants to the city of Lakewood totaling $325,000 to help the city with initiatives around housing, climate change and future growth planning over the next two years.

The three grants awarded are:

$175,000 for 2024 Growth Management Act Periodic Update. The money will be used to help the city with its revisions to its comprehensive plan and development regulations to maintain compliance with the state Growth Management Act. This work must be completed by June 30, 2024. This grant will come in two parts, the first half is available now until June 2023, with the second half awarded in July 2023 for use until June 2024. The city was automatically awarded this grant based on its population size.

$100,000 for Middle Housing Program. The city applied for this competitive grant to help with its update to the housing planning element of its comprehensive plan. The focus is to create policies and planning guidelines within the plan that support the creation of middle housing types including smaller multi-family units like duplexes and triplexes, as well as townhouses, courtyard apartments, cottage housing and stacked flats.

$50,000 for Early Implementation Climate Planning. The city applied for this competitive grant to help with its efforts to incorporate climate action elements into its comprehensive plan periodic update, as requested by the state through the Growth Management Act. The money will be used to help the city solicit additional public input to form recommendations so that the final plan reflects the needs of the community.

The money awarded by the state for these initiatives will help Lakewood with these important updates to its growth planning policies and documents.