Weekly Construction Update: Traffic control impacts and night work along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 1st at 6am on the 9th and Commerce cutover, which will work on connecting the existing Tacoma Link line to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction and stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, N. 2nd St., Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District

When

July 28th Update (Inclement weather or unforeseen issues will push dates and times). Work will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Various locations along the project area:

Daytime and nighttime track testing, electrical testing and overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will be occurring in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce St., Stadium Way, N. 1 st , Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction activity the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area.

, Division Ave., and MLK Jr. Way). During this construction activity the contractor has obtained a nighttime noise variance and will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area. Station art installations will occur throughout the project area and will require traffic control during the work to safety raise the art onto the station.

Dome District:

Westbound E. 25th Street between G and K streets closure due to restoration.

Commerce/Stadium Way:

Southbound closure of Stadium Way/N. E Street/N. 1 st between N. Broadway St. and 705. Will reopen next week (8/1) during the daytime hours but will be closed during the nighttime hours for the next two weeks. Nighttime work on Stadium Way to perform electrical and track clearance testing.

between N. Broadway St. and 705. Will reopen next week (8/1) during the daytime hours but will be closed during the nighttime hours for the next two weeks. Nighttime work on Stadium Way to perform electrical and track clearance testing. 9th Street and Commerce St. intersection closure with local access only on Commerce Street between S. 7th and S. 11th streets starts on August 1st at 6am and is scheduled to reopen September 16th. The contractor is planning on connecting the existing T Line (Tacoma Link Line) to the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project. This will require a long-term intersection closure of 9th and Commerce and a nighttime noise variance with 24-7 work hours. Traffic detours will be in place with crosswalk and pedestrian access closures at the intersection of 9th and Commerce St. The construction work includes utility relocation, systems installations, installing track slab, roadway restoration, demolition of the current Theater District Station and pedestrian ramps. During this work the Tacoma Link Line will be closed and there will be a bus shuttle providing transit service in the corridor, similar to what occurred for the T-line closure last summer on Pacific Ave. (more details of the closure here).

Stadium District (N. E St., N 1st St., Division Ave.):

Eastbound North 1 st Street eastbound closure between. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues is scheduled to be closed and reopened by August 6 th . Future nighttime closures and work of N. 1 st Street will be needed in the future in both directions.

Street eastbound closure between. Yakima and N. Tacoma avenues is scheduled to be closed and reopened by August 6 . Future nighttime closures and work of N. 1 Street will be needed in the future in both directions. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1 st Street work which includes the restoration of all 4 corners work starts on August 1 st . When this work starts the crosswalks will need to be closed to restore the sidewalk, ramps and utilities. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require lane closures to N. Tacoma Ave. and N 1 st St.

Street work which includes the restoration of all 4 corners work starts on August 1 . When this work starts the crosswalks will need to be closed to restore the sidewalk, ramps and utilities. Vehicle and sidewalk access will be maintained. Parking will need to be removed near work areas. Some of the work will require lane closures to N. Tacoma Ave. and N 1 St. Southbound I Street closure at Division Ave. This work will be completed during the weekdays and weekends. This work should be completed by mid/late August.

Future street closures:

Division Ave. and MLK Jr. Way full intersection closure is scheduled to start on August 19 th to complete the sewer installation.

to complete the sewer installation. N 2 nd Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but is scheduled to return August 19 th .

Street from N Yakima Ave. and I Street full street closure for roadway has been temporarily opened but is scheduled to return August 19 . Northbound N. Tacoma Ave NB Closure at N. 1 st Street will occur at a future date.

Street will occur at a future date. South and North J Street full closure at Division Avenue will occur at a future date.

Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way:

Northbound MLK Jr. Way road closure between S. 6 th Avenue and S. 9 th S. 6 th Avenue between MLK Jr. Way and S. J Street is closed to thru traffic. Local access to alley is maintained. This is scheduled to reopen by next week by August 1 st .

Avenue and S. 9 S. 6 Avenue between MLK Jr. Way and S. J Street is closed to thru traffic. Local access to alley is maintained. This is scheduled to reopen by next week by August 1 . 8 th Street closure from MLK Jr. Way to S. L St. This is scheduled to open sometime next week.

Street closure from MLK Jr. Way to S. L St. This is scheduled to open sometime next week. Earnest S Brazil Street closure between MLK Jr. Way and S. J Street. Local access to the alleys are maintained.

Northbound MLK Jr. Way road closure between S. 17 th and S. 19 th streets

and S. 19 streets Future street closures: