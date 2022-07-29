Rotary Club of Clover Park 5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament  – The Suburban Times

Rotary Club of Clover Park announcement.

The Rotary Club of Clover Park is proud to announce the 5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at American Lake Veterans Golf Course (ALVGC) on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. Please join us as a 4some 2some or as a single.

We are honored to support ALVGC and other Veteran initiatives. The course was designed by Jack Nicholas and is 100% run by dedicated volunteers who maintain and manage all duties associated with running a golf course. Clover Park Rotary Club sponsors one of the holes on the course, and the tournament provides $5,000.00 to help fund the operations of the course.

Our club funds a variety of local charitable programs such as: Communities in Schools, Children’s Summer Food Programs, Caring For Kids, Nourish Pierce County, holiday shopping for local children, scholarships for local community colleges, Lakewood Playhouse Summer Children’s Scholarships, and more. This is your opportunity to play the new course and further support service in the community!

Contact J Hairston at: jhairston787@msn.com or register online on our website: www.cloverparkrotary.org