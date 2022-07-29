Man Killed When Trying to Break into Neighbor’s Home – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

At 7:22 am, on Friday, July 29, our dispatchers received a phone call of a shooting at a home at 66th Ave NW and 87th St NW. The caller stated the male was trying to break in and a resident shot him.

Deputies arrived on scene and had the shooter come outside where he was taken into custody peacefully. They found a 36 year old male deceased on the back porch of the residence.

Detectives learned that the man and his girlfriend lived next door and the woman had an active No Contact Order against the man. The previous night they had an altercation and the girlfriend went to the neighbor’s home for the evening.

This morning the boyfriend came to the residence and was making threats to his girlfriend and the other occupants of the home. He was attempting to break into the house just before the shooting occurred.

The shooter, a 59 year old male, has been interviewed and released at this time. Once the investigation is completed detectives will forward it to the prosecutors office for review.