As good as it gets – The Suburban Times

This past Tuesday our Executive Team had a farewell luncheon for Patty Harper who has served as the “first impression” for our office. While we will miss her on the 7th Floor, we are excited for her new opportunity with the Finance Department!

At the lunch, I asked a question of the group: “What is your favorite thing to do in Pierce County on a sunny 90-degree day?” Not surprisingly, their answers involved getting outdoors! They included: biking on the Foothills Trail (early or late in the day); hiking in the hills; picnicking in a park; floating on a lake; and my favorite – boating with a refreshing dunk in Puget Sound! We also had a spirited debate between swimming in fresh or saltwater!

There is no better time of year than summer in the Pacific Northwest! Minus the heatwave, of course! In Pierce County, we are blessed with wonderful open spaces to exercise, romp or just spend some down time with friends and family members.

It’s no wonder that July is also national Parks and Recreation month!

Cheers to Roxanne Miles, our Parks director, and her crew as we finish up our celebration of Parks this month.

You have one last opportunity to mark the month with Pierce County Trails Day tomorrow, July 30. It’s a great time to get outside – with sunscreen and plenty of water – and make some great memories. And, thanks to our friends at Pierce Transit, you can get free transportation to select trailheads. Check out more bus routes and locations here.

Here are a few others who are tops in their field!

Hardhats off to Laurie Pierce, the manager of Planning and Public Works’ Wastewater Operations, for her recognition as the 2022 Woman of the Year by the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association!

Laurie has dedicated more than 30 years to the wastewater industry. She manages the daily wastewater operations at two wastewater treatment facilities, as well as the laboratory and industrial pretreatment programs.

Congratulations, Laurie!

I am also very proud to announce this year’s Standing Ovation Award nominees! You can read the entire list here but I want to offer a shout out to everyone who was nominated from across Pierce County. Each of you represents the very best of us. Thank you for everything you do to make Pierce County a place we are proud to call home!

I hope you will mark your calendar to join me on the evening of Wednesday, November 2 for the Employee Incentive and Recognition celebration. It will be our first in-person version of the event since 2019. I’m already writing some corny Dad jokes to share with you!

Stay safe out there and enjoy your weekend.

