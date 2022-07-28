Sound Transit seeks public feedback on 2023 Service Plan – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit press release.

Sound Transit invites the public to learn more about changes to ST Express service and provide feedback on the 2023 Service Plan.

In last year’s Service Plan, Sound Transit proposed and approved service increases on a number of key routes, but persistent pandemic challenges and operator shortages have delayed those improvements. In fact, operator shortages over the past year made emergency service reductions necessary on several routes, including some where the agency planned to increase service.

It is still Sound Transit’s goal to deliver the improvements outlined in last year’s Service Plan. As the agency continues to navigate widespread workforce challenges, however, it is required as part of the 2023 Service Plan to formalize the current service levels until operator availability improves.

By taking the 2023 Service Plan Survey, you’ll help Sound Transit make sure it is ready to restore and improve service as soon as possible. There are multiple opportunities for the public to provide feedback on the proposed changes.

Website and online survey

The public can learn about the proposed changes online at 2023serviceplan.participate.online/.

The website includes an online survey for visitors to provide feedback. Both the website and survey are also available in Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Russian, Korean, and both Traditional and Simplified Chinese. The website is available now through August 16.

Phone

The public can also leave comments at 866-940-4387.

Email

Email comments to servicechanges@soundtransit.org

Virtual open house

The public is invited to attend a virtual open house on August 9 at 12 p.m. Anyone interested in attending should register in advance at this link.

Sound Transit remains committed to working closely with its partners to continue serving the public. Efforts will continue to prioritize serving riders who depend on Sound Transit’s services, including seniors, people with disabilities, Title VI protected populations (race, color, national origin), low-income and limited-English-proficiency populations.