Sexual activity on a broad scale has done well for our world – The Suburban Times

For many people, having sex with another person of the same sex is a sin against God or at least their version of God.

For many people, having sex with another person of the same sex is a sin against God or at least their version of God. That means people who choose their version of both God and sex see themselves as the moral compass of society and possibly a second or third in command of the appropriateness of sexual (including) homosexual behavior.

Just think it over a second or two. Isn’t it amazing how the world flourished without god for millions and millions of years. Nature did what nature should do, it kept developing . . . year in and year out, ions after ions, even with huge chunks of other planets raining down on us from time to time . . . our world survived. Nature endured and life grew and prospered without any help from humans.

Scientists estimate our world’s life to be 4.54 billion years old, give or take a few million years. That 4.5 billion years ago was part of the building time of our solar system. Living and cooperating cells eventually started working together and became the first animals. Their DNA shows them to be around 800 million years old. Homo sapiens, meaning us, you and me . . . became an upright-walking species that evolved in Africa about 315,000 years ago.

For many people, having sex with another person of the same sex is a sin against God or at least their version of God.

Some people believe that god didn’t create man, but that that man created god. “The first to broach the idea of human beings having created gods were a number of Old Testament Jewish prophets from the eighth century BC onwards. Why has their role here been overlooked? Perhaps it is because it was assumed that a serious critique of religion could only arise from outside a religious perspective.” – Who invented the idea that man made God? – Robert Banks

We can follow the growth of life and see the success of sex at work, but what we can’t include is the idea that there is a moral compass and that it comes from anything other than someone’s imagination. The same goes with humans as it is with other animals. Sex does its job . . . one way or another. Wikipedia has lists of animals and their sexual (including homosexual) habits. We also have a number of comments relating to sex and society.

Some people believe that god didn’t create man, but that that man created god.

“Love has no gender – compassion has no religion – character has no race.”

– Abhijit Naskar, Either Civilized or Phobic: A Treatise on Homosexuality

List of animals displaying homosexual behavior – en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_animals_displaying_homosexual_behavior

Mammals displaying homosexual behavior . . . from baboons to pandas and many of our favorites in-between.

“How annoyed I am with Society for wasting my time by making homosexuality criminal. The subterfuges, the self-consciousness that might have been avoided” – E.M. Forster

Mammals displaying homosexual behavior . . . from baboons to pandas and many of our favories in-between.

Birds displaying homosexual behavior . . . from barn owls to ravens and rock doves along with the emu.

“George was an atheist, and so am I. But how I long now for an afterlife – a world of light or of deep dazzling darkness, where he and the others we’ve lost reside, unscathed, forever accessible – to have tea with, to talk nonsense with, to reinvent the world with”

– Justin Spring, Secret Historian: The Life and Times of Samuel Steward, Professor, Tattoo Artist, and Sexual Renegade

Fish displaying homosexual behavior even included our very own favorite salmon. They do whatever it takes for more roe.

Fish displaying homosexual behavior even included our very own favorite salmon.

“States vote to take away my marriage rights, and even though I don’t want to get married, it tends to hurt my feelings. I guess what bugs me is that it was put to a vote in the first place. If you don’t want to marry a homosexual, then don’t. But what gives you the right to weigh in on your neighbor’s options? It’s like voting whether or not redheads should be allowed to celebrate Christmas.”

– David Sedaris, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls

Don’t skip over reptiles like geckos, snakes, and tortoises, either.

“Still it is true that many same-sex couples want nothing more than to join society as fully integrated, socially responsible family-centered taxpaying Little League-coaching nation-serving respectably married citizens. So why not welcome them in? Why not recruit them by the vanload to sweep in on heroic wings and save the flagging and battered old institution of matrimony from a bunch of apathetic ne’er-do-well heterosexual deadbeats like me”

– Elizabeth Gilbert, Committed: A Skeptic Makes Peace with Marriage

Amphibians like frogs, toads, and salamander are right there as well.

Dragon flies, moths, and beetles are just another world of sex shifting.

Don’t leave out insects, either. Dragon flies, moths, and beetles are just another world of sex shifting.

“Being homosexual is no more abnormal than being lefthanded.”

– Abhijit Naskar, Either Civilized or Phobic: A Treatise on Homosexuality

“Even if you believe the Genesis record of creation you’ll see that God did not create a black and white world of male and female. Creation is not black and white, it is amazingly diverse, like a rainbow, including sexualities and a variety of non-heterosexual expressions of behavior, affection and partnering occurring in most species, including humans. The ability to reproduce is only a small part of the creation. Before God created male and female he made an even more important statement; ‘it is not good for mankind to be alone’. This is fundamental to all heterosexual and same-sex relationships. Lasting relationships are based on love, trust and commitment, not sex or reproduction. So stop with the ‘God created Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve’ quote already. It’s boring and an insult to the creator of this incredible universe.”

– Anthony Venn-Brown, A Life of Unlearning – a journey to find the truth