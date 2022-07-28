Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Our COVID-19 data reporting continues to evolve. We will now report vaccine data every other Thursday instead of weekly. Read more in this Your Reliable Source blog.

As of July 23, 68% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 25.4% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,652,100 doses to Pierce County residents and 622,000 completed their primary series, and 232,600 residents are up to date.

Last week:

We administered 5,100 doses.

We administered 800 first doses.

An average of 740 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

5-11: 8.8%

12-17: 20.9%

18-19: 28.3%

20-34: 26.1%

35-49: 37.0%

50-64: 16.5%

65-79: 33.9%

80 and older: 38.8%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

