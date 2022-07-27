Pierce County declares July 30 as Pierce County Trails Day – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

The Pierce County Council has issued a proclamation recognizing July 30, 2022, as “Pierce County Trails Day,” in support of ForeverGreen Trails’ annual event of the same name. The proclamation acknowledges that the enjoyment of outdoor spaces is at the heart of life in the Pacific Northwest, and Pierce County has an abundance of federal, state, county, and city parks and trails that provide residents open and recreational spaces.

Every year on the last Saturday of July, Pierce County Trails Day is hosted by ForeverGreen Trails, which partners with nonprofits, government agencies, and community groups to organize outdoor activities throughout the county. The events are free, suitable for all ages and abilities, and feature activities like wildlife viewing, hiking, skateboarding, biking, habitat restoration, trail maintenance, park cleanup projects, and more. To make the events more accessible, rides on Pierce Transit buses, SHUTTLE paratransit, and Runner on-demand transportation will be fare-free to help people participate or visit local trails and parks.

Pierce Trips is hosting a photo contest for those who take public transit to a Pierce County Trails Day activity or to a local trail or park. Participants are asked to share photos on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtags #TrailsDay and #Transit2Trails and tag Pierce Trips to be entered in a prize drawing.

Learn more about Pierce County Trails Day by visiting the ForeverGreen Trails website.

How to get to trails

Pierce Transit buses can take trail enthusiasts to within a quarter mile or closer of many popular trails in Pierce County. Below are some ways to plan your trip.