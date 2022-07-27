Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Pierce County remains in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's medium COVID-19 community level. CDC updates its community levels every Thursday afternoon.

At this level, CDC recommends:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Get tested if you have symptoms. Find testing locations and resources at tpchd.org/gettested.

On July 25, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 213.6 for July 10-16, which is:

Less than a 10% decrease from the last 7-day period (date range: July 3-9).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 8.2 for July 8-14, which is:

12.3% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range July 3-9).

We confirmed 1,475 cases of COVID-19 for July 17-23 and 6 deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Lake Tapps-Sumner.

A man in his 60s from East Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 90s from Northern Tacoma-Western Slope.

A woman in her 70s from Parkland.

A woman in her 70s from Spanaway.

We record deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

We recently added 42 COVID-19 deaths to our case dashboard. We found these deaths as part of our normal review of local and state data. The deaths took place between December 2020 and May 2022. We added them to the dashboard on the week of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 212,187 cases and 1,450 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending July 16 is 211.

In the last 2 weeks:

12.7% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.8% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

20.6% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

41.8% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

