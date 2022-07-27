JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Update July 22 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

On the morning of Monday, August 1, the contractor will close Washington Boulevard between Edgewood Avenue and Vernon Avenue. During this closure, the contractor will remove the existing roadway between Edgewood and Vernon as well as the traffic signal at the intersection of Edgewood and Vernon.

The stormwater infiltration system between Edgewood and Vernon is significant and requires the contractor to dig holes 300′ long, 30′ wide, and 10′ deep. It is imperative that the traveling public stays out of the work zone during this closure.

After storm installation, the contractor will install the new water main, lighting, and concrete work prior to completing the paving and reopening the Washington/Edgewood intersection prior to closing Washington/Vernon.