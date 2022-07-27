9th and Commerce intersection closure July 31-September 16 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Starting on Sunday, July 31st at 6pm, crews will mobilize and start the 9th and Commerce cutover. This work requires a full closure of the S. 9th and Commerce Street intersection and will require the contractor to work 24/7 till September 16th. This construction activity will connect the existing T-Line to the future Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension at Commerce Street.

What

Full vehicle closure to the S. 9th and Commerce St. intersection

Limited pedestrian access at the S. 9th and Commerce Street intersection

24-7 work hours with the use of various construction equipment and vehicles which includes the use of excavators, jackhammers, demo saws, vacuum truck, concrete trucks, light plants, and generators.

Local access only for parking garages on Commerce between S. 7th and S. 11th streets (flaggers will be present to allow access in certain areas).

Crosswalk and sidewalk restoration will occur at each corner of the intersection as well as various locations along Commerce Street between S. 7th and S. 9th streets.

The Theater District Station will be demo’d and removed during this work. The Tacoma Link line will be shut down and a shuttle bus service will be provided at 9th and Pacific that will serve the Tacoma Link line during the work.

Pierce Transit buses/routes that were served on Commerce St between S 9th and S 11th streets will be relocated to Market Street. (Piercetransit.org)

When

Starting July 31st at 6pm and completing on September 16th

Where

S. 9th Street and Commerce St. to S. 7th Street and Commerce St.

More